Reseal.in's Maharashtra Business Icon Award concluded in Nasik

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): Reseal.in a decade-old company that excels in providing advanced business and has emerged as a preferred researcher for many leading companies of the country, conferred Maharashtra Business Icon Award -2022 in a gala function at Nasik, Maharashtra. Tajaswini Pandit, a famous Indian film actress who graced the function as chief guest on June 03, 2022, gave away this award with Sudhir Pathade, CEO and founder of Reseal.in.

Reseal.in has state-of-the-art facilities and over a decade of experience handling research projects of every size and scale, making it the preferred researcher for leading companies.

The company's primary goal is to discover advanced solutions for your business problems. It aims at making research efficient and result-oriented for its clients and assists in coordinating between market decision-makers and the market.

Company's Recent Shows Title - "Yashostute" Talk Show. It has also been running shows of Maha Business Awards, Maha Udyojak Awards, Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Awards, and Maharashtra Udyojakta Awards. The next show will be Business Excellence Awards.

Following are the categories under which awards were given away on the day.

Categories / Organization Name

Most Leading Banking Services Provider in Maharashtra - Shivsahyadri Nidhi Ltd

Most Popular Resort In Rahuri - Shubhkirti Lawns and Resort

Most Trusted Nidhi Bank in Maharashtra - Bramhapuri Multicity Urban Nidhi Ltd

Best Beauty Makeup Artist in Pune - Madhuri Pradip Nagare

Most Trusted Fruits & Vegetables Export Company in Maharashtra - Sanjay Pandit Kamble

Most Delicious Tea Brand in Maharashtra - Nirali Amrutulya

Most Popular Cultural Museum in Maharashtra - Prachin Kokan Museum

Most Innovative Underground Water Detector Products Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Mizu Underground Water Detector

Emerging Business Women Entrepreneur of the Year - ANR Technology

Most Popular Skill Development Trainer in Maharashtra - Adv. Anaya N. Gaikwad

Best Facility Management Services Provider in Maharashtra - GM Service

Most Trusted Multiple Business Venture in Maharashtra - Shivay-A Group of Companies

Best Fire and Safety Management College In Nashik - Global College of Fire & Safety

One of the Leading Interior Designing& Fashion Designing Education Institute in Nashik - IDT Nashik

Most Popular Super Market Outlets in Mumbai - My Marti

Most Popular Digital Marketing Company in Maharashtra - DIGI24X7 Innovation Centre Pvt Ltd

One of the Leading Electric Vehicles Dealers in Maharashtra - Vedsai Automobiles

Best Commerce Education Academy & Learning Institute in Nashik - Expert Commerce Classes

Most Popular Homeopathy Clinic in Rahata - Anand Homeopathic Clinic

Most Leading Advertising Agency for MSME - Ashish Shinde (Empire Media)

Most Innovative Architectural Designing Company in Maharashtra - Ravi Amrutkar Associates

Most Trusted Ayurvedic Medicines Manufacturers and Supplies in Maharashtra - Hrushikesh Bhausaheb Yeole

Most Popular Cafe and Franchise Provider in Pune - Kiosk Kaffee

Best Online Education Institute in Maharashtra - Shree Online Classes Pvt Ltd

Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year - Apurva Muthe

Most Trusted Share Market Academy In Maharashtra - Shambhuraj Khamkar's Trading Academy

Most Popular Edible Oil Manufacturer & Supplier in Maharashtra - Shriram Industries

Most Popular Construction Company in Nashik - Sandeep Rambhau Binnar

Most Leading Bright Bar Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra - Neelkmal Bright

Excellence in Laser Cutting Equipment Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Genesys Lasers Private Limited

Most Popular Jaggery Making Equipment and Industrial Automation Control Panel - Bhaarat Engineering Works



Most Popular Automotive Service - Kuldeep Jyotiram Padalkar

Provider and Power Tiller In Kolhapur

Most Promising Builder and Social Worker In Mumbai -DevsevaPratishthan And Devseva Group

Superlative Business Person In Maharashtra- Kapil Bharat Shrimali

Multitasking Business Person In Maharashtra - AbhijitPandurangPatil

Most Outstanding Catering & Event - S.R. Caterers and Event Management Pvt. Ltd.

Management Company In Maharashtra

Best Luxury Buses Transport Services Provider In Maharashtra

-Venkateshwara Transport And Travels

Most Popular Hair and Beauty Education Academy In Pune - IBS International Beauty Studio

Emerging Businessman Of The Year - Ashish RasiklalGundecha

Youngest Women Entrepreneur Of The year- Priya SandeshKad

Best Automatic Fire Fighter Products Manufacturers In Maharashtra - Taurus Enterprises

Most Popular Entrepreneur Of The year- Jyotiram Ramdas Durunde

Most Youngest Business Personality Of The Year - SwapnilShashikantPatil

Entrepreneur Of The Year (Technology & Marketing) - AbheeshB.Dokras

Most Leading Multitasking Business Venture In Maharashtra- Vishwavinayak Udyog Samuh

Most Affordable Ready To Move Service- Copper 11 Service Apartments

Apartments Solutions Provider In Maharashtra

Most Popular Jewellery Wholesaler and Supplier In Maharashtra - Renuka Antiques Kolhapur 92

Most Trusted Celebrity Tarot Card Reader and Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra-Saayalli Sunil

Most Popular Insurance and Investment Services Provider In Maharashtra- Smita Shashank Bholane

Most Leading Exporting and Packing Company In Maharashtra -Jain Exports

Most Popular Government Activities Services Provider In Maharashtra -Shivansh Bahuudeshiy Sevabhavi Sanstha

Most Popular Onion Traders and Exporter Company In Maharashtra- Baba International & Baba Trading

Most Popular Loan Consultancy In Maharashtra- Shree Associates

Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year- Sangram Sanjay Chavan

Most Trending Female Garments Wholesaler In Nashik-Swagata Ramesh Upasani

Most Outstanding Business Person In Maharashtra- Dr Vaibhav Balaji Ghobale

Most Trending Actor and Model Training Institute In Maharashtra - AR Venture By. Dr Anuja Rao

Excellence In Health And Wellness - Complete Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

Best Housekeeping Services Provider Company In Kolhapur- Clean Master Facility Services

Most Creative Advertising and Digital Marketing Company In Mumbai- Chatur Chimani Communications

Most Innovative Contractor and Builder In Maharashtra - Mayur Sahebrao Patil

Most Leading Building Material Supplier In Jalgaon

- Sangitam Traders

