'Reset Your Life' an Inspirational Book By Anil Bhasin Launched; Available for Sale on Amazon

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/ATK): 'Reset Your Life', an inspirational book penned by the well-known inspirational leader and motivational speaker Anil Bhasin, was recently launched for sale on Amazon. It is currently one of the most sought-after handbooks that serves as an inspirational guide for several youngsters.

Anil Bhasin, a motivational trainer, has recently launched his first book - 'Reset Your Life' to inspire readers through his write-up, which sums up his forty years of journey in life.

Get to know more about this book by logging on to https://anilkumarbhasin.com/reset-your-life/.



'Reset Your Life' holds a bunch of secrets to success in life. In fact, these secrets are a summary of the strategies followed by many successful leaders who have established themselves. Holding a wealth of practical exercises, action steps, quotes, and affirmations, each chapter aims at strengthening the learnings that readers gain in this book. On the whole, it prepares the readers on a subconscious level so that they are prepared for holistic success by balancing their personal life and professional life.

Talking about the book at a press meet, Anil Bhasin stated - "If life is coming in the way of your dreams, I would want you to be introduced to the tried-and-tested formula of success and fulfillment irrespective of your situations. Your mindset, clarity and action together can help you not just break the shackles of your poor undeserving life but also achieve your goals and make your dreams come true. This is what my first book 'Reset Your Life' is all about!"

Bhasin, the former President of Havells India Pvt Ltd, regularly conducts webinars and workshops to motivate and inspire youth.

'Reset Your Life' is a must-read guide for people looking for inspiration and motivation to find success in life.

