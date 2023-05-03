ResMed showcases inspirational stories from across the world to highlight the benefits of better-managed sleep health in its latest extension of Awaken Your Best campaign

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): ResMed, a global leader in digital health, sleep, and respiratory care, has embarked on a mission to create awareness of the importance of sleep health so that India can feel inspired to live a fulfilling life that is not dulled by the fog of perpetual 'tired'.

The ResMed Dreamers campaign, launched across 10 markets in Asia and Latin America, seeks to motivate people to gain control of their sleep and start believing that with good sleep, they can awaken the best version of themselves. The ResMed Dreamers campaign is an extension of ResMed's Awaken Your Best campaign, ResMed has partnered with individuals across the region who dared to unleash their potential and realized that their capacity for creativity, connection and contribution is limitless.

"The boundaries we come across in life are frequently self-imposed, and it can be difficult to find the courage to confront them. We can open doors we never knew existed and awaken a deeper connection to ourselves and those we love. For me, it was sleep. It was not long after my husband told me to get my sleep health checked that I was diagnosed with sleep apnea, and managing my sleep health with CPAP therapy was not just about getting a good night's sleep, it was about waking up happy to a whole new world of possibilities. By taking charge of my health, seeking the treatment I needed and experiencing the impact of CPAP therapy, my life has been more enriching and satisfying than I imagined," said Sunita Menon, India's ResMed Dreamer.



ResMed believes that healthcare begins with self-care. With over thirty years of sleep expertise, ResMed believes in arming individuals with a wealth of knowledge of sleep alongside access to the right treatments and solutions that will empower people to improve their sleep habits.

"As a part of the #AwakenYourBest initiative, we are committed to increasing awareness in the medical fraternity and every household about the importance of sleep, and how with the right amount of sleep, individuals can perform their best. We have a goal to help people sleep, breathe and live healthier, better-quality lives. This campaign solidifies our commitment to supporting individuals with their sleep health, and we are extremely excited about it. Our business is all about people and because we work with them every day, we have used real people to share who they are and what we hope to accomplish by getting better sleep. We hope that their stories serve as an inspiration to individuals and the broader patient community, and ultimately encourage them to play an active part in prioritizing their sleep and overall wellness," said Seema Arora, Head - Marketing & Brand, South Asia, ResMed.

For those suffering from insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality, tools such as ResMed's online sleep assessment can help them better understand their risk factors for sleep apnea as a first step in their journey to improving their sleep and health. On this site, you will also find more stories of other ResMed Dreamers. For more information please visit www.resmed.co.in.

The information herein should not be used as a substitute for medical advice. Talk to your healthcare professional if your symptoms persist, worsen, or change unexpectedly. When in doubt, always consult a healthcare professional.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

