Responsible Whatr offers Indian consumers spring water in infinitely recyclable aluminium cans

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Responsible Whatr, a home-grown brand is launching spring water in aluminium beverage cans made by Ball Corporation ('Ball'), the world's leading producer of aluminium packaging. The canned water is sourced directly from the Himalayas and offers naturally balanced essential minerals with a pH of ~7.4.

When packaged in aluminium cans, this pure water does not alter the freshness when exposed to light or heat. The eco-friendly alternative to plastic packaging is available on Responsible Whatr's own website and Amazon.

As per a report by Plastindia Foundation, India generates 25,940 tons of plastic waste every day and is the 12th biggest polluter globally. At least 8 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans every year and make up 80 percent of all marine debris. Whatr's newest water brand in cans is a sustainable alternative to plastic packaging and contributes India's aspiration toward a circular economy.

Aluminium beverage cans supplied by Ball are a naturally sustainable and an eco-friendly choice as aluminium is an infinitely recycled, permanent material. Recycled aluminium saves raw materials, energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Recycling reduces the energy needed for primary metal production by 95 percent for aluminium and cuts GHG emissions accordingly. The combined greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the transportation and refrigeration of beverages in aluminium cans, in turn, are lower than those associated with beverages in glass or plastic bottles under the same conditions.

As per, Amit Lahoti, Managing Director of Ball Beverage Packaging in India, "Aluminium beverage cans are the perfect example of a circular economy as they may be recycled over and over with no loss of quality. They are a solution to plastic pollution and have a much lower carbon footprint as compared to other pack formats.

A great proof of this is the fact that around 75 percent of all aluminium ever produced in the world is still in use today. Another interesting data point shows that used beverage can be recycled and returned to the shelf within 60 days. This "design for circularity," combined with high end-of-life economic value, makes recycling of cans viable, and should be the goal if we are to move from a -linear "take-make-waste" society toward a fully circular economy."

As per Ankur Chawla, Co-founder at Responsible Whatr, "With Responsible Whatr we wanted to create a brand that becomes an epitome of sustainability. It was a natural choice for us to associate with Ball as our packaging partner as they are the world's largest producers of sustainable aluminium beverage cans. COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst in pushing the cause of moving towards a sustainable society by making intelligent choices. The consumers not only want to know what's going in their body but also have become environmentally aware and friendly.

Responsible Whatr is currently present (physically) across six states in India though we serve the nation through online ordering through Responsible Whatr's own Website or Amazon and by the end of 2021 we want to expand our footprint to more states and have an international presence as well. Also, by the end of 2021, the plan is to increase the portfolio and we will be offering a family of beverages and different SKUs."



Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminium packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of USD 11.8 billion.

In India, Ball is headquartered in Bengaluru with two state-of-the-art beverage packaging manufacturing plants. The Taloja plant on the outskirts of Mumbai was set up in 2006 and the second beverage can making plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh was set up just four years ago. Ball also has an aerosol can plant located at Sanand in Gujarat.

Ball Corporation has made significant investments in India in its manufacturing facilities. The company has the capacity to produce 185 ml, 250 ml, 330 ml, 355 ml and 500 ml aluminium beverage cans in the country. Within the Asia Pacific and the Middle East region, the company produces another 6 or 7 different sizes which can help supplement local production in order to grow the market. Across India, there are nearly 50 beverage filling and sealing locations for aluminium Cans. Ball partners with brand owners and the co-packers to help them with packaging design solutions.

Founded in August 2019, Responsible Whatr is a home-grown brand founded by two young professionals Ankur Chawla and Bhrigu Seth who are passionate to offer solutions to the alarming environmental hazards.

Ankur Chawla is a beverage expert and a veteran of the hospitality industry having worked with Taj Hotels and JW Marriott with over a decade long experience, during the time where he saw an upsurge in the usage of bottled water and beverages in plastic bottles drastically. Ankur and Bhrigu researched extensively to find a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to bring about a change and came up with a feasible and commercially viable solution called "Responsible Whatr".

Responsible Whatr offers the best possible alternative currently available against the single-use plastic bottles used to package drinking water and other beverages. With a state of the art plant and water source in Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the Himalayas, the quality of the product is unmatched and smooth.

Unlike other brands where water is pumped from the ground, they source it from an untouchable virgin and completely natural source in the most natural manner straight from the Himalayas thus offering naturally balanced essential minerals and ph of ~ 7.4.

