Retail inflation eases to 4.29 pc, IIP grows 22.4 pc

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) eased to 4.29 per cent in April due to declining food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

It was 5.52 per cent in March. The fall was largely due to a sharp decline in food inflation.



Consumer food price index inflation dropped to 2.02 per cent in April from 4.87 per cent in March, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Meanwhile, factory output measured in terms of index of industrial production (IIP) witnessed a 22.4 per cent growth in March.

The jump was attributed to manufacturing sector, which witnessed output increase by 25.8 per cent. However, this was on a low base as in March last year the country began its cycle of nationwide lockdowns. (ANI)

