Retail inflation for agricultural, rural workers grows marginally in Feb

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Retail inflation for agricultural and rural workers for February 2023 rose to 6.94 per cent and 6.87 per cent, respectively, according to the ministry of labour and employment. It was 5.59 per cent and 5.94 per cent, respectively, in February 2022.

The ministry of labour and employment said this increase was due to the increase in prices of medicine, doctor's fees, barber charges, bus fare, washing shops, cinema tickets, etc.

According to the statement, "Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (All-India Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (All-India Consumer Price Index Number for rural labourers) stood at 6.94 per cent and 6.87 per cent in February 2023 compared to 6.85 per cent and 6.88 per cent, respectively, in January 2023 and 5.59 per cent and 5.94 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year."



"Food inflation stood at 6.82 per cent and 6.68 per cent in February 2023 compared to 6.61 per cent and 6.47 per cent respectively in January 2023," the ministry said in the statement released on Monday evening.

The ministry said the rise or fall in index varies from state to state.

In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 8 points in 12 states and a decrease of 1 to 7 points in 8 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,359 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 915 points was at the bottom, according to the statement.

In case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 8 points in 12 states and a decrease of 1 to 7 points in 8 states. Tamil Nadu with 1349 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 961 points stood at the bottom, the ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

