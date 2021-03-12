Retail inflation rises to 5.03 pc in Feb, January IIP contracts 1.6 pc

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Retail inflation in February rose to 5.03 per cent, according to data released by the government on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 4.06 per cent in January 2021, said an official statement released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Food inflation jumped to 3.87 per cent in February as compared to 1.89 per cent in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shrank by 1.6 per cent for January. Industrial output rose by 1 per cent in December 2020 and grew by 2 per cent in January 2020.

The manufacturing sector output contracted by 2 per cent in January while mining output declined by 3.7 by per cent. Power generation grew by 5.5 per cent.

(ANI)

