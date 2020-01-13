New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The retail inflation rose to 7.35 per cent in December 2019 as compared to 5.54 per cent in the previous month, the government data said on Monday.
The last month's food inflation was 14.12 per cent as compared to 10.01 per cent in the month of November last year, according to the official data. (ANI)
Retail rises to 7.35 pc in Dec 2019
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:35 IST
