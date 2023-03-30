Reverie Language Technologies appoints Anurag Saxena as the Chief Business Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Reverie Language Technologies, a leader in Indian language localisation and AI driven user engagement solutions has appointed Anurag Saxena as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). Reverie is a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms Limited. In the last 13 years Reverie has worked with over 140 customers in 14+ industry verticals like Banking, Financial Services, e-commerce, automotive and government to citizen services.

As the new CBO, Anurag will be responsible for driving a more broad-based strategy for Reverie's business growth across government and enterprise and creation of a robust partner led eco-system as well.

Announcing Anurag Saxena's appointment, Arvind Pani, Co-Founder and CEO, Reverie Language Technologies said, "Backed by Anurag's hands-on experience in building and executing high impact projects for the betterment and inclusivity for our citizens, we are delighted to have him join our mission to "Build Language Equality on the Internet." Anurag comes with a very unique experience that combines consulting, products and sales. With his belief in Reverie's purpose, I am confident about the business outcomes we can achieve and garner the impact we are capable of making."



On spearheading Reverie's growth strategy, Anurag commented, "India has already laid a very strong digital foundation; There is a significant opportunity to accelerate Digital adoption and expand the addressable market by creating digital solutions in local languages. Democratising the internet for India is core to Reverie's mission and it would be my attempt to accelerate the same by enhancing Reverie's footprint both for government and enterprise business."

Prior to joining Reverie, Anurag has worked with organisations like Ernst & Young, Deloitte, SAP, NEC Corporation, HCL Technologies and IQVIA Consulting in senior roles. He has had a multidisciplinary career of 17 years across Management Consulting, Products and Solutions businesses in the Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Public Safety, BFSI, Technology, Media and Telecom.

