Revive Growth and Unlock Opportunity at the 6th Smart Cities India 2021 Expo

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 6th Smart Cities India Expo wishes you growth and opportunity in 2021!

Committed to the cause of promoting India Inc, Smart Cities India 2021 Expo is all set to reopen its doors this year. As we foray into a new year, we are poised to reignite development and accelerate nation building at the 6th Smart Cities India Expo - Asia's largest trade fair and conference on the subject, scheduled from 24-26 March 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2015, Smart Cities India Expo has consistently been at the forefront of India's infrastructure revolution, bringing together, under one roof, the latest technology innovations and trends from key verticals that constitute the smart city framework.

Organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group (EIG), with a view to support India's Smart Cities Mission, the expo is focused on unleashing new opportunities and stimulating economic progress.

As we approach the end of financial year 2020-2021 in March, the eve of a new FY would be an ideal time to resume business networking, and demonstrate a show of strength and optimism - with the expo being the first meaningful live event since authorities permitted the resumption of trade fairs in India. With a history of large turnout of qualified visitors & delegates from public and private sectors, as well as opportunities to network with pertinent stakeholders, Smart Cities India is a salient global platform to explore solutions across various industry sectors.



Smart Cities India Expo is beginning the year with a new look for the 2021 edition; as we unveil new logos to underscore our dedication towards building a connected urban world, and to spearhead India's infrastructure revolution. With our new branding, we endeavor to add renewed vitality and vigor to the smart cities domain and promote discourse on emerging trends and disruptions within the industry.

Smart Cities India Expo 2021 expo is co-located with a spectrum of industry-specific expos - namely Building India, Clean India, Solar India, Transport India and Water India expos. Smart Cities India Expo is also co-located with India's largest and longest-running technology expo - the 28th Convergence India expo.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, reasserts the commitment to curating a platform dedicated to nation building, "Smart Cities India Expo remains steadfast in promoting the cause of building sustainable cities for a better future. Our commitment to adapt to a now altered world is reflected in our vibrant new logos, reasserting our faith in India's Smart Cities Mission. We are channelling all efforts to ensure the delivery of a successful expo that puts the industry back on the path of growth and opportunity. Of course, the wellbeing of our exhibitors, partners and stakeholders continues to be our topmost priority, and we will strictly adhere to all regulations and SOPs to ensure the safety of all participants."

For more information, please visit, www.smartcitiesindia.com.

