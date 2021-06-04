Rezolve.ai gets selected as a "Hot Vendor in Conversational AI" By Aragon Research

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/PNN): Rezolve.ai, an AI-based employee service desk integrated with Microsoft Teams, gets officially identified as a "Hot Vendor in Conversational AI, 2021".

The company provides Enterprise Management Services that help organizations leverage employee engagement via a single-window service desk.

On being officially identified by Aragon Research, Rezolve.ai joins the ranks of notable "Hot Vendors", including DocuSign and Box. According to the research and advisory company's report, "Rezolve.ai's platform responds to concerns with immediate answers that are personalized based on the request and requestor and provides rich media content that drives employee engagement and learning."

We feel that Rezolve.ai made the cut as an accomplished AI service desk owing to its modern approach towards employee support. The company provides organizations with an alternative to the traditional service desks that have lost relevance in the modern age of digitization.

In the report, Aragon Research focused on the use of AI chatbots by the company. The employee service desk uses virtual assistants to provide the first level of support, replacing the traditional system of routing all cases to the support agents directly. The use of conversational AI allows employees to interact with chatbots that understand the context of the questions asked and provide personalized solutions to the same.



Since its inception, Rezolve.ai has believed in providing a single-window service desk to employees working in all departments within an organization and optimizing the enterprise knowledge base. The company aims at providing companies with an IT service desk, HR help desk, ESM tool, Finance help desk, Marketing/Sales help desk, and a project management tool in a single platform. We believe that these services coupled with the efficacy of conversational AI helped Rezolve.ai earn the title of Hot Vendor.

Saurabh Kumar, the CEO of Rezolve.ai believes that this recognition will pave the way for digitized support for employees working remotely. He says, "We are really thrilled to be identified as a "Hot Vendor in Conversational AI" by Aragon Research. We had developed the AI service desk to make sure that employees with little to no technical knowledge do not find themselves clueless while seeking support, irrespective of the departments they work in. Now that professionals across the world have started working remotely, we sincerely hope that initiatives like Rezolve.ai help them get their issues resolved and get all their work done with a few simple clicks. Employees should get the right information at the right time. And what can be easier than getting instant support within Microsoft Teams!"

Rezolve.ai is a provider of AI-based employee support services based in San Ramon, California. Saurabh Kumar, the co-founder and CEO of the company, used his experience of 20+ years working with Fortune 500 companies in the field of process automation and digitization to develop an AI-driven employee service desk.

Rezolve.ai is integrated with Microsoft Teams to help users get their questions answered and processes automated on the same collaborative platform they use for work. The company aims at assisting its clients in leveraging employee productivity and engagement through streamlined support services.

Note- Aragon Research does not endorse vendors and/or the products/services references in its research publications. Also, it does not advise users to select the vendors that are rated the highest. The research publications consist of the opinions of the Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. The organization provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS" without providing any warranty of any kind.

