RHITI SPORTS signs HS Prannoy Exclusively!

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): RHITI SPORTS has signed an exclusivity agreement with badminton star HS Prannoy.

The agreement gives RHITI SPORTS the sole and exclusive right to manage, promote and represent the athlete across all media.

During its tenure as an exclusive management agency, RHITI SPORTS will handle his marketing, endorsement, and promotion.

RHITI SPORTS, founded in 2007 by the enterprising ArunPandey, specializes in sports marketing and celebrity management. The agreement will also help the company to add badminton to its already wide portfolio.

HS Prannoy, on this new association, said, "As players, we are always looking for fruitful associations and partnerships that can help us connect and grow swiftly."



He further adds, "Based on the experience and expertise of RHITI Group, an association between us is one such stepping stone. I'm really excited to join hands with RHITI Group, and I'm looking forward to this long-term association."

In a warm welcome to Prannoy, ArunPandey, CMD of RHITI Group, said, "HS Prannoy is clearly one of the most exciting new talents to emerge in the world of sports in recent times, and we see a huge potential in our association. I am very pleased on behalf of my company to have him exclusively on board with us."

The RHITI Group is a well-known international group operating from various countries and diversified into various sectors vis-a-vis from managing brands, businesses, professional sportspersons, and celebrities, filmmaking/production, retail of apparel, sports brand, health, and fitness venture, creating, advising, consulting, owned and managing Web3 Platforms; blockchain and metaverse business to create a parallel economy and other allied activities.

RHITI is engaged and is working on endorsement, content creation, content monetization, and/or the NFT marketplace. RHITI has a highly experienced team that has handled global properties in all marketing (IP creation) spheres.

It is well equipped to handle large-scale events, exhibitions & content - capable of delivering quality video production - Movies, Short Films, Ads, Corporate AVs, etc. RHITI has the experience and is in the business of creating, minting, marketing, and promoting work through unique digital tokens towards transforming the digital representation of real-world assets and rights of Celebrities (Sports & Entertainment)/ Art/ Music, Heritage, Culture & Spiritual Literature and other related activities, globally, for talent/ celebrities/ brands on its NFT platform.

