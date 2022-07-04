RICS SBE invites applications to study and join the booming infrastructure, construction industry as the Government spends huge in the sector

New Delhi [India] July 4 (ANI): The two consecutive union budgets are testimonies to the investments and growth in the real estate, construction and infrastructure sector (Built Environment). Many experts have termed this year's budget as a growth-inducing budget for India's economy.

Built environment is the fastest growing sector in India and it's been two years in a row that it is being mentioned. It is a clear indication that India will build massive infrastructure be it roads, railways, aviation, or healthcare, to name a few.

The sector is expanding but it is facing a major skill gap, out of 50 million people working in the industry only 2 million are professionally qualified. It requires nearly 4.5 million core built-environment professionals over the next decade. So, what does it mean for you?

It means that the sector is full of career opportunities and once you become industry ready you can get high-paying jobs across the globe. Moreover, the major skill gap in the real estate & construction sector means that you will be in high demand.

As per a report by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) titled "Real Estate and Construction Professionals in India by 2020", skills deficit across specialized domains in the sector such as civil engineering, architecture, planning, project management, quantity surveying, valuation, and facility management is prevailing.

The same was reflected in a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) report titled "Human Resource and Skill Requirements in the Building, Construction and Real Estate".

The global real estate and construction sector is likely to face an acute shortage of professionals. Thus, the demand for industry-ready professionals is set to rise. It is an opportunity for students who aspire to enter the workforce in this domain. With the right skills and knowledge, this skill gap can be catered to.

The education Industry can address some of these fundamental challenges by focusing on experience-based learning, education standards and industry exposure to name a few.

The real estate and construction sector offers massive career opportunities for competent individuals. Some of the emerging jobs are:

- BIM Coordinator

- Architect

- Project Controller

- Surveyor

- CAD Technician

- Construction Manager

- Contracts Manager

- Commercial Manager

- Design Engineer



- Site Engineer / Site Manager

- Estimation and Costing

- Health and Safety Professional

- Planner / Planning Engineer

- Project Manager

- Quantity Surveyor, &more...

Professionals'annual average salary ranges anywhere between Rs 7 lakhs to 23 lakhs. Many students after completing their degree get the opportunity of working with international firms with a salary package ranging from USD 25,300 to USD 63,200.

To bridge the major gap in the real estate and construction sector, RICS (global accreditation body) came forward. Through their respected global standards, leading professional progression and insight, they started promoting and enforcing the highest professional standards in real estate, construction and infrastructure.

The Indian education sector needed accredited &specialized programmes with a focus on experience-based learning. The two global accreditation bodies (RICS & PMI-GAC) provided the need of the hour.

Accreditation ensures the education quality is at par with the global standards and follows the set guidelines as a benchmark for professionalism. Their standards of qualifications are fundamental to the standing of the profession and its professionals.

Furthermore, to take it a step further in fulfilling its goal (bridge the skill gap) RICS collaborated with Amity University to form the School of Built Environment.

With academic rigour, highest education quality, institutional excellence and practical learning relevance of the curriculum make RICS School of Built Environment on par with the comprehensive set of global standards. Students can earn chartered status and have success in becoming global professionals.

The RICS' credentials and global ties give RICS SBE students take a competitive advantage in the industry.

RICS SBE, Amity University has announced that the institution has successfully placed 92% of students with good placement offers at domestic and international firms. Corporates such as RMZ, Supertrust Homes, ZS India, Veadhik Cost Consultants, Reliobrix, LIVIO Building Solutions, L&T Financial Services, CBRE, Livspace, Cushman & Wakefield, Tata Consulting Engineers, homelane, Turner & Townsend, XANADU Realty, 4B Networks, JLL, ICICI Bank&Reliobrix Consulting Pvt. Ltd. to name a few.

The placements for batch 2020-22 are in full swing and are going on successfully.

RICS SBE (India's first School of Built Environment) is a research-led institution. It offers specialized programmes, training, research, and the highest education & practice guidance in the real estate, infrastructure and construction sector.

The institution offers courses like MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure, MBA in Construction Project Management, MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Facilities Management.

The institution is the first and only to offer dual accredited (RICS & PMI-GAC) programmes in India. In fact, MBA in Construction Project Management is the only programme with dual accreditation.

The institution is accepting applications for full-time built environment programmes at Noida & Mumbai campuses. Students interested in building a career in the built environment should apply on the RICS SBE website. (ANI)

