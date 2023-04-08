Ride Asia's 4th edition to be organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): As the Ride Asia Expo is gearing up for its fourth edition in Delhi, it promises to be the biggest gathering of bicycle and electric vehicle and industry professionals across Asia. The event, which will take place at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, from April 14-16th, 2023, will showcase the latest trends and technologies in the world of bicycle and electric vehicles and toys.

Bicycle in Today's world is no more commuter vehicle with MTB, multi-speed & electric cycle. It has become an integral part of a fitness regime & replica of a stylish lifestyle. Similarly, electric vehicles, especially with the introduction of high-speed models, are going to transform the mobility industry.

The Ride Asia Expo 2023 is bringing a paradigm shift happening in the bicycle and electric vehicle community, industry experts, and enthusiasts to showcase the latest trends and technologies in biking. It allows manufacturers, dealers, distributors, and suppliers to network and connect with their target audience.

The expo will see participation from over 300+ exhibitors, 2000+ brands, 10,000+ dealers, and distributors and will display almost 6500+ products and services on display.

The event promises to be exciting for bicycle and electric vehicle enthusiasts, industry professionals, and all those passionate about biking. Here are some of the highlights of the event:

The expo is an extravagant exhibition of bicycle and electric vehicles ranging from e-scooters, e-bikes, charging technologies, lithium iron batteries, golf carts, electric vehicle parts, and lighting equipment.

The expo will feature the latest bikes and accessories from some of the biggest names in the industry. It is an opportunity for visitors to check out the latest models and technology from their favourite brands.



Several manufacturers will be unveiling their latest products at the event. It is an opportunity for visitors to be the first ones to check out these new products.

The Ride Asia Expo is an excellent opportunity for biking enthusiasts, industry professionals, and manufacturers to network and connects.

The event is an opportunity to discover the latest trends and technologies in bicycle and electric vehicles and Toys.

The workshops and seminars conducted by industry experts provide valuable insights into the world of bicycles and electric vehicles. Visitors can learn about the latest safety measures, technology, and trends in the industry.

The Ride Asia Expo is an excellent opportunity for bicycle and electric vehicle enthusiasts and industry professionals to come together and celebrate their passion for biking. The event promises to be exciting, with the latest technology, products, and workshops from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The event will feature the latest bikes and accessories from some of the biggest names in the industry, product launches and unveilings, biking workshops and seminars, networking opportunities, and fun activities and competitions.

G S Dhillon, CMD, Udan Media & Communications, has expressed his gratitude towards the experience of RideAsia 2023 and told that the Exhibition RideAsia 2023 being organized in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, has opened new doors for the E-bikes industry in Punjab. He said that the hotels were booked for around 1150 dealers who came from different parts of regions and countries so that they could easily visit the exhibition, meet the various industrialists, and book the products of the latest technologies.

