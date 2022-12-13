Riders Debuts its First Ever TVC Campaign 'Riders for Change and Riders for Life' Featuring Brand Ambassador Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Riders, one of India's leading bicycle companies, has rolled out its first-ever TVC campaign, 'Riders for Change & Riders for Life', featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The all-new TVC was conceptualised and imagined by the creative minds at the renowned production house of Dharma 2.0. The campaign will run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, google search engine, and other contextually relevant website banners.

The peppy new TVC features Sara getting on her personal Riders cycle going about her everyday life, exploring the city. Her ride takes her down the street, she enjoys a cricket match and wraps up her day posing on the Red Carpet with her Riders cycle in her typical mischievous yet adorable persona. Sara embodies Riders' ethos of riding for a change and adventure, bridging the gap between form and function.

The campaign is conceptualized around the idea of creating an alternate, entertaining, and animated world where one can ride for joy, sustainability and a healthy planet. Popular movie star and loved youth icon, Sara Ali Khan is well known for her fitness journey and her healthy & balanced lifestyle that Riders solely believes in.

Speaking on the campaign, Sameer Mavadia, Managing Director, Riders said, "We're thrilled to have Sara Ali Khan as our new brand ambassador, and with her youthful energy and determination, she inspires young people to follow their dreams and pursue their passions."

"We believe in empowering & inspiring the next generation of youth, and we're confident in achieving our goals & effectively scaling our market presence with Sara at the helm!"

Watch the TVC in the below link



YouTube link: youtu.be/OHChn5PsbRg.

Riders hit the road in 2021 and since then it has become one of the most loved cycle brands among people of all ages.

Transitioning from dealing with luxury toys and cycles for kids to bicycle manufacturers and designers, Riders aims to bridge the gap between form and function.

Traditionally cycles have always been driven by function. A Riders cycle not only ensures you the best comforts of riding but will also be sure to turn heads with the design.

Riders have ignited a wave of new adventure for children and for adults and continues to write new definitions of adventure every day.

String along for an adventurous ride, to be #RidersForLife.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

