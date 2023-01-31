Rigo Water Filtration wins Indian Social Impact Award for Best Safe Drinking Water Initiative of 2022-23

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/SRV): Leading water filtration company Rigo recently bagged the prestigious Indian Social Impact Award for Best Safe Drinking Water Initiative of the Year 2022-23. Founded by Anil Guptha (Anil Nagabhushan), Rigo won the Indian CSR Awards ceremony in Delhi on 21st Jan 2023. The award was received by Sarthak Dutta, CSR Executive at Rigo, who has been instrumental in driving Rigo's clean drinking water initiatives.

Expressing his delight in winning the award, Sarthak Dutta & Executive CSR shared, "This honour recognizes our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the support of our partners and customers, who believed in our goal from the beginning. We are happy to have made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities by delivering clean, inexpensive drinking water. This award not only recognizes our efforts thus far but also serves as a reminder of the work that has to be done. We are committed to continuing our work to make safe drinking water available and accessible to everybody, and we are thrilled to see the effect we will have in the future."



Anil Guptha further added, "At Rigo, we aim to bring a positive change by developing innovative solutions to make clean drinking water accessible and affordable to everyone. SafeWater, our flagship project, is a low-cost, user-friendly water filtration system that employs reverse osmosis technology to remove pollutants and pathogens from water sources. We have already delivered safe drinking water to 1 million people in India's rural and urban areas through our SafeWater programme. Additionally, we are collaborating with local partners to promote hygiene and sanitation practices in order to reduce the spread of waterborne infections."



Rigo was founded in 2012 with the mission of addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time, access to clean drinking water. Even though access to clean drinking water is a fundamental human right, millions worldwide still lack access to this essential resource. The problem is particularly acute in India, where over 600 million people lack access to safe drinking water, and many more are at risk of waterborne diseases.



The spokespeople thanked Rigo's team: "We'd want to take this time to thank every person and company who has believed in and supported our mission. We were able to accomplish this owing to the help of our employees, partners, and customers. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many individuals, and we look forward to continue our work in the coming years."

Visit www.rigoindia.com for more information about the company and its activities.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

