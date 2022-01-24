Rigomo & Prashant Raj Education empowers youth through its online medical courses

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Rigomo Edutech is an online medical learning platform that empowers youth to handle major life-threatening medical emergencies through its online courses powered by Prashant Raj Education.

With over 10+ online video medical courses with new additions published every month, the team provides limitless learning.

Dr Prashant, Director & Co-Founder of Rigomo Edutech says, "Medical emergencies are sudden and unpredictable. They always happen when you least expect them to, and they never go according to the plan. It is very important to be prepared for medical emergencies specially before getting professional medical support. Our online medical courses give the confidence and know-how to respond to any critical health situation in the best possible way."

Dr Prashant is a trained Intensivist and pulmonologist. He graduated (MBBS) in 2008 from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi India. He pursued his post-graduation in Pulmonology and has additional qualifications in critical care medicine (Fellowship from the USA). He believes that one must be prepared to face the challenges of life, especially medical emergencies. He says that it is better to be safe than sorry. Through Rigomo Edutech & Prashant Raj Education, Dr Prashant aims to increase awareness about learning medical emergencies and train people to handle such emergencies.



The most popular course offered by Rigomo Edutech is RHME 'Reversible Handover in Medical Emergency-Expert'. This course is ideal training for individuals wishing to fulfil roles such as Emergency First Responders, Security Officers, Community First Responders, Lifeguards, Fire Personnel, Paramedics & hospital staff. Besides, it will teach to handle common emergencies such as cardiac arrest, strokes, asthma attacks and other life-threatening situations.

RHME is a great starting point for anyone who wants to serve on the front lines of any healthcare setting, from physician offices and ambulance services to hospitals and nursing homes. It is based on years of experience working with hundreds of patients with critical conditions. The course also teaches the importance of communication and getting the right information at the right time during an emergency.

The other courses offered by Rigomo Edutech are the RHME - Advanced, sensibly mastering pandemic, a certification course in basic emergency support and Advance emergency support. Besides, the courses are offered at pocket-friendly prices to ensure that they are accessed by all sections of society. The team ensures that the products exceed customer expectations for quality, style and performance.

