Ring in Christmas and New Year with Red, Delectable and Nutritive Cherries from Chile

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cheer up, Celebrate and as they say Cherry-sh Every Moment with red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile now available in India.

To mark the arrival of Chilean Cherries in India, Chilean Cherry Committee of ASOEX organized an exclusive virtual meet event today. Key speakers at the meet included Marcela Zuniga, Trade Commissioner, ProChile, Charif Christian Carvajal from ASOEX, renowned nutritionist Ritika Samaddar, celebrated Chef Vicky Ratnani and Sumit Saran, India Marketing Representative for Chilean Cherries.

Earlier last year, the Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters' Association (ASOEX), alongside the Chilean Embassy in India and the office of the Chilean Trade Commission - ProChile had launched their maiden generic promotion campaign in India to introduce this delightful and nutritive fruit to the discerning health-conscious Indian consumers. The campaign had evoked overwhelming response in India.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Marcela Zuniga, Trade Commissioner, ProChile remarked, "ProChile is a government entity and a trusted channel that connects the Chilean exporters with Indian importers whose main objective is to improve bilateral trade between both countries. At ProChile, we truly believe that these initiatives are a real connection point between both countries and also a strong platform to improve the Chilean presence in the Indian Market. We are proud and delighted to be part of this Cherry campaign and support ASOEX in making this campaign successful. I am indeed happy to see the demand for Chilean Cherries in India as our product is incredible for its premium quality, amazing juicy flavour, large size and bright red color worldwide."

Joining the virtual session Charif Christian Carvajal M, Director of Marketing Europe and Asia, ASOEX said, "The broad Pacific Ocean and the Andes Mountains create a real paradise for cherry production and the unique weather conditions stimulate the growth of cherries. The differences between temperatures during the day and at night are particularly helpful for bringing out the wholesome and ripe flavours of Chilean cherries and assuring their good size and intense red colour. Our campaign "Cherry-sh Every Moment" has generated good response in the market and we have chalked out an extensive retail strategy to take this delicious fruit to discerning Indian consumers across the country, he concluded."



"Last season total cherry exports from Chile reached 255 ton, surpassing the total volume imported in the Indian market the previous season. Chile's exports of fresh cherries for the 2021/22 season are forecast to rise by 2.6% compared to last season, reaching 361,840 tons, according to official projections released on December 8 by ASOEX. Last year Cherry market was relatively small in India, but has increased from 105 ton (2016) to 292 ton (2020), of which 43% come from Chile."

Demonstrating his culinary skills in preparing some really mouth-watering recipes using Chilean Cherries, Chef Vicky Ratnani said, "Cherries are a great fruit to garnish, decorate and include in your menu be it in food or beverage. Chef Ratnani live cooked two recipes - A Cherry Clafoutis inspired by the Indian Haldi Doodh and a Cherry Chaat."

Detailing the health benefits of Cherries, leading nutritionist Ritika Samaddar said, "While navigating the Pandemic, we are now quite aware of the importance of good health. Including Cherries in your daily diet have immense benefits. They are low in calories and high in Vitamin C, packing a powerful antioxidant and antiviral punch. For instance, one cup (154 grams) of sweet, raw, pitted cherries provides vitamin C: 18% of the Daily Value (DV), potassium: 10% of the DV, copper: 5% of the DV and manganese: 5% of the DV. Cherries are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, fiber and other nutrients that your body needs to function optimally. Various studies show that its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds and high content of polyphenols help fight cellular damage, arthritis and gout, reduce inflammation, addresses sleep disorders and promote overall health. Hence from maintaining the heart health to preventing seasonal infections like cough and cold, Cherries can prove beneficial in many ways including building immunity."

Speaking on the India response to Chilean Cherries, Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative said, "Since the introduction of Chilean Cherries last year, the demand for them has steadily increased as consumers just love their taste and juicy flavour. Chilean cherries will be in the market in December and January which is a perfect time for a fruit like Cherries, as demand is high for Christmas, New Year and the festive period of Pongal, Valentine Day etc. Chilean Cherries will be available both with retail fruit sellers and e-commerce platforms, so the supply will be adequate for the growing demand. We are doing a host of promotional activities to create awareness about the culinary and health benefits of Chilean Cherries."

Cherry-sh Every Moment of taste and health with Chilean Cherries!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

