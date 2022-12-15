Ring in the Holiday Spirit with Tastefully Curated Christmas Gift Baskets and Personalised Hampers from FNP (Ferns N Petals)

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ringing in the Christmas cheer India's largest gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) celebrates the season of love and sharing, that special joy of giving with an unique range of gifting options. From gift baskets stacked with cakes, chocolate wreaths, cookies and savouries to personalised hampers, plush cushions and ceramic coffee mugs monogrammed with names of loved ones; unique self-care bundles to potted plants and gorgeous flower arrangements. The holidays are all about socializing with friends and hunkering down at home with family and what better way to do that than surrounded by sumptuous goodies delivered in a beautiful box or hamper.

Hence gift the gifts that never disappoint. From custom curation to foolproof favourites, FNP has thoughtfully brought together over 100 new gifting options for all age groups. Standout choices of gift baskets, which would be delicious, beautiful, delightful and comforting giving an emotional lift to the holiday shoppers while they are searching for the perfect gift. FNP is also the pioneer in adding theatre & context to the gift delivery. FNP's Midnight Delivery will make it possible to be the first to wish/surprise one's loved ones with the ideal last minute holiday gift. With no shipping deadline FNP is one's Santa in disguise.

Anand Shankar, AVP Category, FNP said, "The Holiday Season is a significant occasion at FNP. With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide what to buy for family and friends during Christmas and New Year. The ability to target relevant and personalized offers with a precise easy-to-navigate range of products is increasingly becoming the deciding factor. This year we are expecting a growth of 25% for our curated gifting range. Cakes, dry fruits, sweets and savouries still remain the top choices. Of late, consumers are trying to cope and brace for what's next and we at FNP are hopeful that Holiday 2022 will be that bright spot."

All Christmas gifts available on FNP.com

This Holiday season, show care with sweet and savoury treats that pack a punch. Everyone appreciates a present in edible form. Decorative festive baskets loaded with chocolate extravaganza, delicious fruit cakes paired with colourful candles and Christmas ornaments. After all 'tis the season not only to enjoy some delectable treats but also to deck the halls with awe inspiring Christmas decoration. Available on FNP Christmas Gift section

Little Christmas Cheer Basket - Send a selection of sweet treats like plum cake and pralines with a Christmas candle to warm their heart. This wonderful macrame basket arrangement with Christmas vibes will delight the receiver during the holiday season. Price: Rs. 2799

Christmas Surprise from Santa - Gift them some deliciously sweet treats like plum cake, brownies, and cookies with a Snowflake candle for Christmas wishes. Hand-packed with love into the fabulous signature red box, this gift is sure to impress for the Xmas celebration. Price: Rs. 4449

Christmas Time Fun Basket - Gift them some deliciously sweet treats like plum cake, and cookies with a Reindeer candle for Christmas wishes. Price: Rs. 5499

Christmas Essentials Basket - Gift them some deliciously sweet treats like plum cake, pralines with a Reindeer candle, and decor for Christmas wishes. Hand-packed with love into the fabulous signature basket, this gift is sure to impress for the Xmas celebration. Price: Rs. 7299



Bundle up in front of the fire with FNP's favourite gift box stuffed with frosted cakes, soft marshmallows and a variety of cookies to enjoy with others, or just save for oneself. Santa is not the only one who deserves cookies on Christmas!

One of the best gifts to give and receive is one which feels truly personalised and this Holiday season FNP has put together a variety of personalised gifts for friends, families, children or colleagues thus going beyond the basic. Gifting gifts that speak from the heart.FNP's discerning customers can select from a wide range of cushions, mugs, notebooks, coasters, sippers to lend a touch of personalisation

Personalised Cushion Special Hamper - Send love with this personalised cushion and sweet treats to friends and family. A bright cushion with a printed photo of a dear one will surely make them feel extra special. The cookies and plum cake with Christmas decor will set the right festive mood. Price: Rs. 1749

Available on Christmas Personalised Gifts section

For the indoor plant lovers FNP has something thoughtful. Light up a plant lover's heart by gifting Cypress, Pink Poinsettia, Lucky Bamboo, Jade Plant all in eco-friendly colourful planters. Price - Rs. 349 onwards

Available on Christmas Plants section



Ferns N Petals (FNP) came into existence the year 1994 and has now grown to be the largest gifting portal in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with over 400+ outlets in more than 125+ cities Pan-India. Lighthouse India Fund III has recently invested INR 200 crore (USD 27 Million) in the company. Recently, the brand joined the most coveted platform International Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA Awards) as official Gifting Partners held in Abu Dhabi.

The 12 verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising: FNP E-commerce - India | UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA) | Singapore, FNP Cakes, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey (into funeral services) and BabyBless (into baby planning services).

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

