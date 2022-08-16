Rise Infra bags the Young Achievers Award 2022 in the field of real estate

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based real estate consultancy firm Rise Infraventures has recently been awarded the Young Achievers Award 2022 for its consistently proven track record of presenting and selling the right investment choices to customers and creating a desired effect in the real estate markets. The firm is serving more than 15,000 clients and is set to achieve gross sales of Rs 3,000 crores.

The award was presented by an honourable member of Lok Sabha, Dr Shashi Tharoor and was received by Shantanu Gambhir, MD, Rise Infraventures.

Rise Infraventures is named to be one of the leading real estate consultants in the NCR region, and mostly, its work dabbles in the high-end segment, which includes both residential and commercial properties.



It has helped many clients to make the right investment decisions with its prudent and in-depth market research, cognisance of property dynamics and a highly experienced team of top professionals.

As the company is touching new heights with luxury properties emerging as buyers' favourite housing formats, especially in Gurugram, Rise Infraventures recently announced its plans to expand its internal organisation. The firm went public with its decision to hire 500 people in the current fiscal year.

Expressing his feelings on Rise Infraventures' big win, Shantanu Gambhir, Managing Director, Rise Infraventures, said, "Rise Infraventures started with a vision to aid customers and help them make the right property investment decisions. The award feels like a validation that we have succeeded in our efforts. We are a young team of dynamic professionals, and the award has become a source of motivation for us to do better. It is a big honour to receive it from Shashi Tharoor, a distinguished guest at the event."

