Rising Literary Stars: KidsChaupal empowers young authors with a spectacular book launch event

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): KidsChaupal hosted a literary extravaganza at their recent event, TARANG, which featured three young authors in the presence of esteemed chief guests, Dr Sachidanand Joshi - Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Ministry of Culture. This event constructed momentum for the Young Author's Conference happening in the city on April 12th as it generated buzz and excitement among attendees and helped to build connections and a sense of community among participants.

The three young authors were the brand ambassador of KidsChaupal from Bengaluru - 17-year-old Ms Tisya Singh with her debut dystopian novel '4264: Rising from Ruins', 11-year-old world's youngest professor and a child prodigy from USA - Prof Soborno Issac Bari with his novel 'Manish', and a budding 13-year-old author from Varanasi - Ishit Vats with his debut novel 'Chills & Thrills - The Curse of the Evil Sorcerer'. The authors showcased their novels, which the audience received with great enthusiasm. The novels covered a range of genre from mystery, current world reality and adventure, each offering a unique perspective and storytelling style.

KidsChaupal is committed to supporting young talent in the literary world and providing opportunities for them to showcase their work with 'Authorpreneur', an initiative to encourage and promote young writers who have a passion for writing and storytelling. This event was the first step towards the organisation's goal of launching 100 child authors in 2023. The organisation firmly believes that young people are the future of our society, and their voices and perspectives are vital in shaping the world we live in. By supporting and promoting young authors, they aim to foster creativity, entrepreneurship, critical thinking, and empathy in young people.

The event was graced by the presence of renowned guests including Oscar Pujol, Dr Amit Nagpal, Vikram Nayak, Dr Mukesh Batra, Murtaza Ali Khan and Dr N.K. Sahu.

"We are thrilled to have played a role in bringing these young talented authors to the forefront," said Dhiraj Singh Patel & Devendra Vishal Jaiswal, co-founders of KidsChaupal. "As an organisation, our mission is to empower the next generation, and this event was a testament to the success of that mission."

The event attracted a diverse and enthusiastic crowd of esteemed principals and teachers from eminent schools, literary world professionals, prominent international dignitaries and young book readers. With the successful launch of these authors at such a spectacular event, the organisation looks forward to bringing more talented authors to the forefront in the future from all over the country.



KidsChaupal is a phygital learning platform, founded in 2019 by Devendra Jaiswal, Dhiraj Singh and Ashish Srivastava. KidsChaupal aims at honing the skills of children to be ready for their future.

Their vision is to enable the exposure of kids to multiple learning choices, exposure to interdisciplinary ways of thinking, and help them make career choices beyond popular opinion.

KidsChaupal uses the best in technology with its live platform and mobile applications to cater to the needs of both teachers and kids at the same time. They are one of the pioneer Indian companies that developed a live learning platform.

They offer over 100+ courses and classes in areas ranging from Personality Development, Vocational Training, Arts and Crafts, Health & Fitness, Performing Arts, Languages, Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship. With over 45000 kids enrolled, and 100+ mentors on board with KidsChaupal, they conduct approximately 4000 hours of skill development classes every month.

It also focuses on teachers' professional and leadership development and offers regular workshops/webinars and training programs based on NEP 2020.

KidsChaupal is backed not only by experienced industry experts in the country but also by US-based investors and mentors. KidsChaupal has been tying up with several public and private schools to deliver experiential sessions to the students with the help of mentors and teachers.

