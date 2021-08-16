Rising Riders celebrates Independence Day with a cycle ride in Dwarka

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rising Riders - A community of Health Conscious Bicycle Riders in association with Pacific Group celebrated the Independence Day with a Cycle Ride #RidingForNation organized from Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka at 6:30 AM and had more than 100 cyclists participating in it. The cyclists rode for a distance of 25 km in Dwarka with all safety protocols including an ambulance, pilot vehicles etc in place.

The cycle ride was followed by a Flag Hoisting Ceremony which was organized at Pacific D21 Mall with all safety protocols and COVID-19 norms including Social Distancing in place. A lot of cyclists from Dwarka from Urban Cyclists also participated in the event. The event was organized by Karmic Events, who has been a pioneer in organizing these kind of events across Malls in Delhi NCR.

Abhishek Bansal, Director, Pacific Group, said, "The group is making continuous effort in fostering sports and fitness community activities, Dwarka has the best and largest cycling infrastructure in Delhi NCR with marked cycling tracks we look forward to organizing many more events in the future."



Harshpreet Arora, Co-founder, Rising Riders, said, "The purpose of this event is to spread the message of keeping yourself fit by doing what you love to do. Rising Riders as a community believes that Cycling is one activity which helps you to be physically and mentally fit."

Aradhna Das, Founder, Urban Cyclist-Dwarka, said, "It's an honour to be associated with Rising Riders and participating in the event with my cycling group. I am really thankful to Co-founder of Rising Riders, Shriram PM Monga for inviting us and giving us an opportunity to be part of the event #RidingForNation."

The event proved to be a highly successful one and motivates the people of Delhi and especially Dwarka to live a healthy lifestyle and gives us strength along with increasing our immunity.

