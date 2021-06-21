Rising Riders celebrates RisingForYoga International Yoga Day in association with AIRG

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rising Riders - a community of health-conscious bicycle riders in association with All India Retail Group (AIRG) celebrated the International Yoga Day by organising a one-hour online Yoga session on Monday, 21st June 2021.

Over 300 participants from various backgrounds attended the online session on Zoom conducted by fitness coach Nishant Joshi of TurnSteps which included discussions on healthy lifestyle, practicing Yoga and breathing exercises and community building to promote a healthy and fit India.

"No physical activities like cycling were happening since the onset of the second wave of coronavirus in April and we needed to do something to keep ourselves fit. We started by doing Yoga and other exercises online on Zoom every day and around 15-20 members participated in those online sessions regularly conducted by professional trainers. It was also a way of getting better and fitter for those who had been infected. If you do something for three weeks it becomes a habit and we believe that each one of us should do at least some kinds of physical activities until it becomes a healthy habit. This can lead to a healthy and active lifestyle and will also help to boost immunity to give us strength to overcome the third wave of coronavirus," said Shriram PM Monga - Co-founder of Rising Riders Cycling Club.



The event started from 6.45 am and witnessed active participation from every individual followed by a robust discussion on lifestyle, diet, exercises and healthy living. The participants were also provided e-certificates for making the event successful.

"We are calling this event #RisingForYoga because we believe it is important to inculcate exercises in our lifestyle on a daily basis. The immense support and enthusiasm witnessed during the entire event will encourage our partners and us to keep up with our efforts in the long-run," said Zafar Iqbal Co-founder - AIRG.

#RisingForYoga also received support from many well-known brands including Chaayos and Funky Kingdom who provided e-vouchers and customised t-shirts respectively.

