Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): As we bid farewell to another turbulent year, recently christened PRMIA Kolkata Chapter brought together industry stalwarts, banking experts and thought leaders to its webinar on - Risk Paradigm to Sustain Indian Growth Momentum.

Setting the context of the evening Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the eminent banker, thought leader and former CEO of Syndicate Bank, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized how the Risk is an anchor and outlined the participatory role of open source and community support. Risk management is now being more and more democratized. According to him, "Economic growth in all its different forms will unleash risks both known and unknown. Identification, assessment, ranking and prioritizing of risks is the key. The data will define and identify the men from the boys due to the sheer explosion of data. While The endeavour is to get a benevolent multiplier effect, the Risk-adjusted outcomes can be optimized through equilibrium among available resources, talents and socio-economic parameters," he said.

With estimated growth @6-7 per cent in coming years, the Indian domestic-focused economy is relatively better placed compared to global peers. But, its growth dynamics remain highly vulnerable to global spill overs. From resources and livelihood standpoint, primary sector needs special attention at the moment.

On this occasion, Dr Tirthankar Pattnaik, the renowned Chief Economist of NSE efficiently moderated the panel discussion. Top Industry leaders discussed at lengths and shared insights and experience relating to the challenges from accelerated cyber crimes, climate change, volatile geopolitical envirnonment, supply chain disruptions, cascading impacts of COVID-19, restoring livelihoods, societal cohesion, skills shortage and enterprise resilience. The members of panel comprised of B Kumar, GM & Chief Risk Officer Bank of India, Biswajit Das, Chief Risk Officer, Bandhan Bank and Amulyadhan Rout, Visiting Professor & Financial Advisor. The event was actively participated and drew about 100 participants.



Dr Nirakar Pradhan, PRMIA India's CEO, highlighted the transformative role PRMIA India plays in capacity building in risk management through 100-plus volunteers spread across six Chapters in India. PRMIA's competency-focused credentials are highly respected globally and have been recognized by the government of India as well as the leading corporates.

Purusottam Jena, Zonal Manager, Bank of India and Regional Director, Kolkata Chapter, welcomed the participants in the Webinar. Mr Ashwini Bajaj, CEO, Leveraged Growth, extended the vote of thanks.

With over 50 chapters in major cities across the world and 6 in India, PRMIA (www.prmia.org) is a globally respected, non-profit, professional association, owned and led by its members, devoted to promoting best practices in risk management. Established in 2002, PRMIA's mission is to provide an open forum for the development and promotion of the risk profession. Towards this end, PRMIA provides continuous learning for risk professionals throughout their career via a wide range of learning solutions and online resources, including accreditation and certification programs. In addition, through our seminars and conferences, PRMIA also provides a platform for bringing together risk professionals, practitioners, academicians, media and regulators, for sharing thought leadership and global best practices, so that they may exchange ideas and enhance their skills and knowledge, in order to cope with the emerging challenges facing the financial services sector. PRMIA has recently set up six chapters in India and aims to play a vital role in helping the Indian Financial Services Sector build capacity in the area of Risk Management.

