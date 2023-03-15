Ritesh Agarwala's Pannalal Exports Pvt. Lmt. recognised as most promising export company

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): Under the leadership of Ritesh Agarwala, Pannalal Exports Pvt. Ltd. has recently been awarded as the most promising export company. It aims to expand its reach to more countries and newer markets like Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, etc. Therefore, becoming a publicly listed company will assist the company in raising more capital and making its expansion plan a reality.

As a primary food grain, wheat has played a significant role in the development of human civilisation and in supporting global food security. Today, wheat is a primary ingredient in a diverse range of food products, including bread, breakfast cereals, chapattis, biscuits, crackers, cakes, pizza, pasta, pastries, etc. Wheat is a major dietary product in the entire South and South East Asia. Pannalal Exports is a private food grain exporter that exports the highest quality wheat and other food grains to other countries like Bangladesh. Incorporated in 2017, the company was founded by Ritesh Agarwala. Through years of hard work and guidance from Sanyas Ji Agarwala and several mentors, he has now established Pannalal Exports in a leading position in the marketplace.



Talking about his company, Ritesh Agarwala shares, "My father Sawarmalji Agarwala was my first ever inspiration to start this business. Since the inception of Pannalal Exports, I have had the vision to make it to the top. As our company's top four USPs, we continue to emphasise packaging, after-sales assistance, maintaining the quality of the products, and market commitment. Additionally, we accomplish our work with the highest commitment and diligence."

Following the company mantra of 'efficiency through persistence and hard work', Ritesh Agarwala aims to keep taking new initiatives for levelling up in his field.

