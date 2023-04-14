Ritesh Chandan transforms years of broadcast media industry experience into an event management company called 'Swagbox'

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): From the big fat Indian weddings to high-brow corporate events to extravagant award shows, events have always played a significant role in Indians. Mordor Intelligence valued the Event and Exhibition market in India to be over USD 3,600 million in 2022. While the two COVID waves had pushed the sector into a brief limbo, it is back on track and thriving more than it ever has.

Tapping into this highly competitive sector, Ritesh Chandan has set up a new event management company called 'Swagbox.' Based in Navi Mumbai, Swagbox specializes in full-service event and destination management while catering to a varied clientele across the country. With the foundation being laid by Chandan in the September of 2022, the initiative has built a diverse portfolio by having varied clients on board.

Swagbox is Chandan's brainchild and a culmination of more than two decades he spent working in the broadcast media industry. After graduating from the National School of Events, he built a professional career working for some of the biggest names in the Indian Event and Exhibition space. To start his journey as an entrepreneur, Chandan pooled his production management, event management, retail, and film & television skills to set up Swagbox.



Taking baby steps into a giant industry, Swagbox follows a process-driven approach to work on varied events, irrespective of their complexities. Chandan believes that having a clear, innovative, and strategic vision makes it possible to bring any event to fruition. Swagbox shoulders the responsibility of guiding its clients every step of the way while providing them with innovative and strategic inputs.

Understanding the financial struggles that accompany a startup, Chandan stresses the importance of managing event budgets for his clients. He has trained his team of professionals to focus on maximizing value while staying within a client's budgetary requirements. Swagbox also offers a free consultation with event experts to provide new clients with the gist of its services and break the ice before having them on board.

Considering the need to stand out from the clutter, Swagbox personalizes the events it curates according to the needs, preferences, and objectives of the clients. Chandan and his team coordinate between hosts of different departments working on an event to fulfil their clients' singular vision. The company offers a portfolio of diverse events handled by the team, some of which include Gala Dinners, Board Meetings, Press Conferences, Non-profit Fundraisers, Award Ceremonies, Trade Fairs, Product Launches, Private Events, and more.

To learn more about Swagbox and its offerings, visit its official website here: https://swagbox.in/

