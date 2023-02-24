Ritu Phogat joins Kumite 1 League, a MMA Arm of Toyam Sports Limited, Exclusively for 3 years

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): Ritu Phogat, also known as "The Indian Tigress," has signed a three-year exclusive deal with Kumite 1 League, one of India's leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotions. The announcement was made on February 21, 2023, after Ritu left One Championship to return to her home country and contribute to the development of MMA in India.

In joining Kumite 1 League, Ritu brings her international experience, exposure, and global level of training to the nurturing fighters in India. She sees massive merit in the sport and its potential for growth in the country, with MMA rapidly gaining popularity in India.

"I was very impressed to see the love and enthusiasm of Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD, Toyam Sports Limited, founder of Kumite 1 League & Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, towards MMA sports," said Ritu Phogat. "For a long time, I wanted to come back to my beloved country and do something for the MMA athletes here. I found Kumite 1 League and Toyam Sports Ltd. to be a platform through which MMA sports could definitely be made bigger in India."



Budhwani, in turn, expressed his gratitude towards Ritu Phogat, and said, "Having an international MMA star like Ritu Phogat on our side in Toyam Sports Limited and Kumite 1 League, has boosted our confidence and enthusiasm and now we can see that the day is not far when India will dominate the international MMA stage. Ritu's experience and international exposure will prove to be of great help in the development of MMA sports in the country. "

Kumite 1 League, Brand of Toyam Sports Limited, has been working to create opportunities for fighters in India to showcase their skills on a global level. The recent launch of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, hosted by Sunil Shetty, garnered significant viewership from across the globe and has set the stage for future success. For more information on Kumite 1 League and Ritu Phogat, visit www.kumite1league.com.

