Rivaah by Tanishq joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar to celebrate Real Brides in the Latest Show, The Great Indian Bride

With the onset of Big Fat Indian wedding season, Tanishq, India's largest retail jewellery brand from the house of Tata and Disney+ Hotstar, India's leading premium streaming platform, have come together to bring an all-new show, The Great Indian Bride.

The happily-ever-after series featuring five Real Brides has been conceptualised and created by Disney+ Hotstar Creative Works (the branded content & creative studio of Disney+ Hotstar) and Rivaah by Tanishq (the dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq).

This series features 5 Great Indian Brides, handpicked from different communities and regions of India and Rivaah by Tanishq adorns them in stunning wedding jewellery as they share their awe-inspiring journeys & powerful stories with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, and get styled and shot by a team of India's ace Bollywood artists led by Ami Patel.

The Great Indian Bride shines upon a light on the emotional and personal transition experienced on their big day. The Great Indian Bride showcases a unique emotional connection as it explores the idea of the Big Indian wedding.

The show bring before viewers the massive efforts that go into making their D-day special. From their make-up, styling, jewellery to the quintessential photography, the show cinematically captures how each element is interpreted in a community.

From the Maharashtrian "Nath" to the Gujarati "Chandanhaar" to other regional and community-specific motifs, a bride's wedding trousseau and its elements are demystified in Disney+ Hotstar's 'The Great Indian Bride'. In this show Rivaah by Tanishq brings forth the significance of each piece of jewellery in the bridal trousseau and presents fascinating details about the origin of these jewellery pieces.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM - Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, "#TheGreatIndianBride captures the beautiful, powerful, and real stories of the brides of today. Confident, poised, graceful, spirited these young women share their stories as they embark on their chosen journeys of togetherness. Their stories celebrate the richness of culture, the beauty of the jewellery that adorns this culture and our resplendent bride herself who consciously curates her signature style on her special day.

A Jewel for Every Tradition - is Rivaah's promise to all Brides across the country. Our humble earnest endeavour to understand cultures across India, to immerse ourselves in the wedding traditions of the diverse communities in India, and present jewellery that symbolises the meaning of these ritual, crafted with in depth knowledge of the culture and fine attention to craftsmanship.

Disney+ Hotstar was the right platform for us to collaborate due to their innovative approach to content, their in-depth understanding of their audiences and their wide reach that will help us in reaching out to the larger fraternity of brides and their families."

Sharing further details about the show, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, we believe in working alongside brands to build a special bond with their consumers through effective storytelling. Our upcoming show, The Great Indian Bride, will help Rivaah by Tanishq build a deeper brand connection. It is a very relatable show that'll strike a personal cord with potential consumers as it features the journey of real brides from across the country before their special day."

Disney+ Hotstar is India's leading streaming platform that has changed the way Indians watch their entertainment - from their favourite TV shows and movies to sporting extravaganzas. With the widest range of content in India, Disney+ Hotstar offers more than 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.

Tanishq, India's most-largest retail jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires.

Tanishq introduced Rivaah - its dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand in 2017, an ode to the brides of India, catering to the diverse and varied jewellery needs across communities and regions. Its vast retail network currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities in India.

