Riverside Taloja sells over 60 per cent inventory within the first quarter of the launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/PNN): Riverside Taloja, a project by Luv Homes & Anant Builders, has sold over 60 per cent of its inventory of Phase - I within the first quarter of its launch. Home buyers have received the project well due to its luxurious offerings, stunning locales and highly affordable price tag. The project consists of apartments in 1 BHK and 2 BHK configurations with a starting price of Rs 32.50 lakhs. The landscape was designed by internationally renowned designer Deeproot Design Consultants, Singapore. The project is well connected to Mumbai and has lush greenery with riverside views. This has spurred massive demand from home buyers.

Riverside Taloja is a contemporary and aesthetically designed project with spacious interiors and premium lifestyle amenities; it retains a rustic look that emerges with the ambience of the surroundings. It is a low-density project that provides a spacious and decluttered living environment. It is the only project in Taloja that provides residents with complete landscaping. The project is situated in the lap of nature with abundant greens, natural light and riverside views. Riverside Taloja is ideal for homebuyers looking at a first home, second home or as a weekend getaway holiday home.



Bharat Dhuppar, the Advisor, says, "We are delighted at the overwhelming response received from our customers. At Riverside Taloja, we strive to offer our residents not just a home; but an entire ecosystem. This includes luxurious amenities for a sustainable and holistic living experience. The project includes a swimming pool, gym, box cricket, butterfly garden, and various amenities. Additionally, residents can take in beautiful river views with a riverside walk. The homes feature modern design and high-quality finishes making it the perfect place for families, professionals, and retirees alike."

Riverside Taloja offers residents the best of both worlds. On one hand, easy access to nature and the river and the other, all the conveniences of the city. The development is close to a metro station, various food outlets and restaurants, healthcare facilities, shopping options, and parks. The project is strategically located and within minutes of the upcoming Pendar Metro station. It also has great connectivity with all key points like Central Park Metro Station, Khandeshwar and Kharghar Railway stations, apart from the upcoming International Airport.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

