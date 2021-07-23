Riyo Advertising celebrates 17 years of grand success in Press Advertising further expands services in Digital Public Relations Space

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22(ANI/PNN): Established in 2004, Mumbai-based Riyo Advertising, which stands for Reliable, Innovative, Young, and Optimistic, has successfully completed 17 years in the business of press Advertising and has emerged as one of the Premier Advertising Agencies in the country.

On this special occasion, Riyo advertising gives heartfelt Thanks to all and especially to their Clients and adds Digital Public Relations service in its portfolio.

So far, Riyo Advertising has provided a whole bouquet of Newspaper Advertising Services and has allowed clients to Book Newspaper Ads instantly across categories such as Real estate, Recruitment, Automobile, Business, Obituary Remembrance, Thanksgiving, Public Legal Notices, DRT, Insolvency Notices, etc. The agency's wide network allowed it to deliver publishing solutions in over 200 English and vernacular newspapers across India.

Riyo's Instant and reliable services have helped them in working with many corporates using print media to promote their brand in rural and urban markets. The agency's clientele includes MSME, Industries & Organisations, Listed companies, Startups, Entrepreneurs, Educational Organisations, Chartered Accountants, Advocates, Builders, Developers and Realtors, Co-operative Organisations, Health care Companies, Pharma Industry, leading Research Firms, Marque private companies, and government entities.

Narendra Bhanushali, CEO, Riyo Advertising, explains that "After completing studies in Mass Media, my goal was to get into the business of advertising wherein catering service as per customer's need and interest will be the key priority instead of only focusing upon earning profit. We started with a small, rented office with one computer in the year 2004 and since then, even after going through many ups and downs, because of our principals and these loyal clients, Riyo continues to grow with success even after 17 long years. Our cordial relationship and timely payment with the publication houses has helped us to get good discounts which are still passed on to our loyal clients. A million thanks to all our amazing clients, it was due to their continued support and trust in our firm; without which it would have been difficult for us to move ahead successfully. The journey has been amazing overall. It has helped us to gain rich experience along with market insights."

Apart from print media, promoting products and services through online media is the need of the hour. Considering market requirements, we are now planning to expand services through digital public relations activity in which we will help our clients to reach the target group in a better and cost-effective way. Public Relations exercise in terms of space cost ratio is far cheaper than advertising and yields immeasurable credibility. This will support our client's business to strengthen more on the online and print media and grow higher in the coming times." He added.

"Today we have a good setup, 360-degree business running facilities where all the operations can be done with ease for employees and create seamless client benefits business growth plan, so they grow consistently with our advertising and public relations services. We are planning to provide cost-effective Digital Press Media Releases, Arranging Interviews of CEO, Vice President in selected Online / Offline Mediums, Covering Product Launches, Corporate Events & Trade Shows." Bhanushali further added.

For more information, kindly visit: www.riyoadvertising.com

