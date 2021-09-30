RJ Dixi using Radio platform to promote ethnicity of the state tourism Gujarat

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading RJs, RJ Dixi has recently contributed to highlight the need to promote state tourism with the state tourism department. She has been actively promoting the tourism of Gujarat through her on-air shows at different places.

RJ feels that Gujarat has many tourist attractions and hidden gems that people are not aware of.

With radio being one of the important platforms to reach out to the audience, RJ Dixi has done a variety of promotional activities with Gujarat Tourism. According to her, every state in the country has a unique culture and rituals that are followed by people, and even the Gujarat state has a rich heritage to boast about. Be it the Sun Temple in Modhera, Gir National Park, the historical Sabarmati Ashram or the iconic Statue of Unity, Gujarat has got the finest tourist attractions.



RJ Dixi shares her views on tourism being an integral part of a country's economic growth. She says, "The tourism industry not only contributes to the economic growth of the country but also raises awareness about the destinations that have a historical significance to it." Furthermore, the RJ revealed that radio gives her a podium to inform her listeners about the latest happenings across Gujarat and also in the country.

Attached to the Indian roots, RJ Dixi had earlier taken a stand for the 'vocal for local' movement. For the same, she often connects to her audience on the internet and interacts with her followers. When asked about her favourite destination in Gujarat, RJ Dixi said, "I personally love visiting Great Rann of Kutch during winters. The weather during this season is so pleasant and lively. Auto World Vintage Car Museum is my other favourite destination located in Ahmedabad."

Apart from being a travel enthusiast, RJ Dixi is an ardent foodie and a fitness follower. Maintaining a balance and living a sustainable life is what she aspires to do. Her work ethos and the determination to pursue the goals have seen RJ Dixi inspire women of different age groups. Currently working in Vadodara's Radio City 91.1 FM, she is a bundle of talent who has been entertaining and informing the listeners about all the latest happenings across the country.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

