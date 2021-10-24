RM Sports set to enter retail space with 26 outlets across India

New Delhi (India), October 24 (ANI/PNN): RM Sports Pvt. Ltd., headed by Founder-Managing Director Rajeev Mishra, is all set to redefine the sports good space in the Indian market with 26 retail outlets planned across India.

The company plans to cash in on the newly-found attraction for a fitter lifestyle among young Indians through these new outlets, which would sell top-end sports goods to discerning and demanding customers. RM Sports seems to have created a golden opportunity for it with these retail outlets, which would not only increase their customer footfall but will also help the company mark its pan-India presence.

Mishra, along with CEO Shraddha Tiwari, had spent days looking at an uncertain future, owing to what was happening everywhere for the past year. However, both of them were eventually inspired by innovation and improvement happening in the world of global sports. As a result, RM Sports decided to learn from the best in the business and change their business strategy. In the sporting with innovation and improvement of its sporting goods.

The RM Sports Management took the decision to go beyond the ordinary and aim for an extraordinary approach to business. The path that they picked was to innovate what they were already good at - manufacturing new-age sporting goods so that when customers return to their shops, they get the best products to use

In this line of thinking, RM Sports has introduced some high-quality, reasonably priced sporting goods like these -



1. Sportswear made with high quality, technically sound fabric, which absorbs moisture & sweat better while keeping it breathable and weightless. These clothes keep you cool, especially during intense HIIT workouts or a bout of cricket/football/hockey on the ground.

2. Moving on from synthetic plastic material called PVC, which is not harmful just for you but also for the environment, RM Sports is going to launch cricket gear made with PU or Plastazote. It is a type of foam that is flexible and tough at the same time. Gear made out of Plastazote offers superior performance at a lighter weight.

3. RM Sports is also coming out with its own retail outlets, a kind of offline shop where sports enthusiasts can come and browse personally before placing their orders. For starters, the company is going to open these outlets in metro cities like Mumbai and NCR while preparations are afoot for expanding their offline presence to other major cities in due time.

With such innovative products at disposal, it is no wonder that RM Sports is set to enter the retail space in India with 26 outlets under its "Retail Programme", aimed at joining forces with distributors, independent shop owners, and dealers in sports equipment.

Such innovation, uniqueness and research is often not commonly seen being put into manufacturing sports goods. Therefore, this attempt by RM Sports to innovate itself is nothing less than inspirational.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

