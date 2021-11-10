RO Water Purifier: Why is it the most popular choice

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/ATK): It's no secret that clean drinking water is essential to keeping oneself healthy.

The problem with drinking tap water is that it contains harmful toxins and inorganic compounds such as lead, which in excess can cause high blood pressure and kidney problems.

Because of the pollution in our environment and the deterioration of natural resources, we need a way to filter out these pollutants in our drinking water. The main reason for the RO water purification to be so much in demand is its ability to remove impurities from the water.

It is able to clean around 97 percent of bacteria, virus and other elements that can cause serious health problems. The likes of micro particles which are smaller than 10 microns can also be removed by an RO purifier. This makes it stand out among others available at the same price tag.

Other machines work on comparatively smaller levels like 60 microns or 70 microns but they do not go beyond this capacity. Also, there are certain contaminants which pose no harm to your body but they stick onto clothes if you wash them with contaminated water; these include limescale, clay etc., almost all kind of impurities are successfully removed by the RO purifier.

Top 5 reasons to choose a RO water purifier

1. Protects against bacteria

While an unfortunate side-effect of living in a highly polluted world is the increased risk of developing deadly diseases such as cholera, E. coli, and salmonella, the good news is that RO water purifier can reduce your risk of exposure to such diseases by filtering out 99% of bacteria in the water you drink.

2. Protects against chlorine

Increasingly popular among municipal water supplies, chlorine is often added to tap water to make it safer for human consumption. Unfortunately, while it does kill off some bacteria and parasites, chlorine also has some major health risks of its own.



One is that it can react with organic compounds in your water and create trihalomethanes (THMs), which are carcinogenic; another is that you're inhaling the by-products of chlorine when you drink the water, which can contribute to respiratory conditions such as asthma.

3. Protects against viruses and other parasites

While chlorine helps make the water safer from bacteria, it does little for you against viruses or other parasites that could be in your tap water. Again, RO water purifiers offer a solution by filtering out up to 99% of these harmful organisms, so your drinking water is safe and pure.

4. Offers a better taste

The Clean Water Centre reports that tap water spends most of its time suspended in underground reservoirs or traveling through miles of old lead pipes. As a result, it picks up undesirable flavours and odours along the way which are then passed on to you when you drink it. Our bodies are very sensitive to taste and smell, which is why bottled water is a popular alternative.

Unfortunately, the chemicals found in tap water sometimes seep into the plastic used for making bottles, contaminating your drinking water as well.

5. You can customize it to fit your needs

Finally, RO water purifiers that come with a TDS controller, give you complete control over the water you drink. You can choose how much TDS your filtered water contains, whether it be 30, 50, 100, 200, or more ppm. You can also purchase a best water purifier that comes with a mineral cartridge to add minerals to your drinking water.

Final thoughts

So, while tap water offers convenience at the cost of your health, RO water purifiers give you the freedom to drink water that's pure and safe. They are not only easy to install in your home, but also one of the best investments you can make in your family's well-being. If you're looking for recommendations, then check out this list of best water purifier in India, provided by energyconversiondevices.com

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

