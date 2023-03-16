Roadcast bags the Best Software Startup of the Year 2023 Award

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Roadcast, India's leading telematics and delivery automation SaaS platform, recently funded for USD 2 million by Jubilant FoodWorks won the award for the Best Software Startup of the Year at the 4th edition of Startup Awards 2023 organized by Entrepreneur India.

The award ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru. The event also allowed the winners to network with other winners from different categories. The startup awards by Entrepreneur India celebrate the zeal of startups to make a difference, and Roadcast has been one such growth story in the technology and logistics vertical, emerging from India.

Taking its rightful place amidst many visionary startups, Roadcast is a name that is synonymous with technological advancements. Founded in 2015 by Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra, the Delhi-based SaaS company is a technology partner for logistics enterprises. Being an industry-agnostic company, Roadcast helps businesses across industries by providing them with a robust, scalable and cost-effective solution to automate operations.



Rahul Mehra, the visionary COO of the company stated, "We are thrilled about this recognition. This award further strengthens our position as one of the key pioneers in the logistics sector. This accolade from Entrepreneur India shall fuel our growth and aspiration to continue being a driving force in the logistics sector and further strengthens our position as one of the key pioneers in the digital transformation space."

Expressing his gratitude for the win, Rahul further emphasized the importance of building a more connected ecosystem in the logistics sector and the importance of technology to streamline operations. He also expressed how awards and appreciation like the Startup Awards go a long way in helping the winners and up-skilling and up-scaling the industry as a whole.

Roadcast, an end-to-end supply chain management solutions provider, was found in 2015. Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra started this Delhi-based SaaS company as a technology provider for logistics enterprises. Roadcast closed a round of USD 250,000 in an angel round of funding from high-net-worth individuals from the United Arab Emirates in March 2018 and raised Series A USD 2 Mn from Jubilant Foodworks in July 2022. Roadcast's technology can be applied to businesses offering food delivery, logistics & transportation, electric mobility, and courier & parcel delivery.

Roadcast is one of the only technology enterprises that provides a highly comprehensive platform that combines the power of IoT for vehicle tracking and a seamlessly connected driver application for delivery uberization. Roadcast's technology has been implemented at the intersection of 3 major global investment verticals, last-mile hyperlocal delivery, vehicle fleet management, and e-commerce logistics. In over 7 years of operation, Roadcast has already build a highly scalable and affordable solution by aiding businesses in delivery management of over 40,000 drivers and fleet connectivity of over 1,50,000 vehicles 300 enterprises across 50 cities and 7 countries including UAE, UK, Qatar, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

