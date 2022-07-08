RoboApe (RBA), TRON (TRX), and Filecoin (FIL): The trio that will triple your portfolio

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/ATK): In this blog post, we'll take a look at three cryptocurrencies that are poised for big things in 2023: RoboApe (RBA), TRON (TRX), and Filecoin (FIL). These three currencies have the potential to triple your portfolio if you invest now! Stay tuned for more information.

Increasing in Value Every Day: RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA), which is one of the most exciting projects among meme coins, aims to provide long-term passive income to its investors and increase the token value. Shaping its financial strategy on a deflationary policy, a percentage of tokens are burned with every transaction in the ecosystem, thereby reducing the supply in the market.

The RoboApe (RBA) ecosystem plans to promote, especially through collaborations in the field of eSports. The project, which plans sponsorship for different events and similar marketing campaigns in this area, has the potential to reach a broad audience.

The NFT collection, called RoboApe Cards, is already among the topics of interest. It is thought that the NFT collection, which is expected to gain value rapidly along with the marketing campaigns, will also positively affect the RBA token prices.

RoboApe (RBA) is a remarkable project with its financial planning and strong roadmap. Despite being a meme coin, this token which has managed to be included in the wallets of investment portfolios is frequently purchased by long and medium-term investors. Performing well during the pre-sale process, the RBA token creates a buying opportunity with its current prices.



TRON (TRX): The Swiss Knife of the Market

TRON (TRX), which made its first stock market listing in 2018, experienced a 310 per cent increase and reached the highest level in its history at USD 0.18. TRX, the native cryptocurrency of the TRON blockchain platform, has been released for use by the community of the Tron network. Thanks to the TRX token, transactions with TRC-based tokens are provided on the TRON network.

TRON (TRX) is a network of protocols, tools, and platforms that wants to separate the content distribution industry from the central structure. With smart contract priority, the TRON (TRX) network has features that allow developers to set up yield farms, lend money, play online games, and create decentralized applications.

Filecoin (FIL): Safety First



The Filecoin (FIL) project, which creates large markets to store the data, causes the costs to be reduced at this point. The project, which creates a huge storage area by bringing together many computers worldwide, is both scalable and cheap with this feature. The fact that there is no centralized network is also extremely important in terms of being much more secure in the network when an attack occurs.

Filecoin (FIL), which increased more than 40 times on its debut date, has a supply of 2 billion units. With 200 million tokens in circulation, FIL ranks 45th in the market ranking. Filecoin (FIL), which has a daily trading volume of $116 billion and a market value of USD 1.5 billion, has a price of 7 dollars.

Conclusion:

If you're looking for a way to triple your portfolio, investing in RoboApe (RBA), TRON(TRX), and Filecoin (FIL) is the way to do it. All three of these coins are on the rise and show no signs of slowing down. So don't miss your chance - invest today!

Links:

ROBOAPE

Join Presale: presale.roboape.io/register

Website: roboape.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roboape.token

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ROBOAPE_TOKEN

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

