Robotic Joint Replacement with fully automatic arm and AI Technology in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Orthopaedic surgery is the branch of medicine that deals with disorders and injuries of bones, joints, ligaments and muscles. Dr Pramod Bhor, a master in his field has been a pioneer in robotic joint replacement treatment for over 16years. His expertise in robotic joint replacement surgery has helped him become one of the most sought-after orthopaedic surgeons in Navi Mumbai.

Highly reputed for his treatments and high surgical standard of orthopaedic procedures, he has been successful in curing thousands of patients suffering from various disorders, like arthritis and joint pain, fractures and sprains etc. Joint Robo is a group of joint replacement clinics led by Dr Pramod Bhor who specialize in robotic knee replacement surgery which provides Robotic knee Replacement in Navi Mumbai.

Joint Robo specializes in Robotic Total Knee Replacement in Navi Mumbai. Total knee replacement is a surgery done for osteoarthritis of the Knee. It is been advised to patients who are not relieved by basic conservative management with medicines and physiotherapy. These patients who do not recover with conservative management are greatly benefited from knee replacement. Patients are able to go back to their normal day-to-day work within a span of 15 days to 30 days depending upon the age and level of the disease.

This early recovery was not seen before and has been a result of the repeated efforts and progress done in the field of replacement. If you consider a replacement that was done 20 years back the recovery period of the patient used to be at least two months. The patient was out of bed only after two or three days but nowadays we make the patient stand and walk on the day of surgery. This is due to the regular up gradation in the field of replacement. The surgical technique of doing replacement has evolved to a minimally invasive. The implants used in the case are also developed to give maximum movement and have a longer life than earlier. The most advanced development in the field of replacement is the advent of robotics.

In the case of image-based robotic replacement, we get a CT scan of the lower limb done. This CT scan is then loaded into the planning device and pre-planning of the surgery is done. Due to this, we get a complete picture of what we're going to do at the time of surgery. It is like doing a virtual surgery prior to this surgery. Having this preplanning in a 3D format is a boon and reduces the need for soft tissue release at the time of surgery. We then go on at the time of surgery and mark the bone again with the help of a probe which is picked up by the optical tracking system of the robot. This is done to create a 3-D image using the probe. Both the 3-D images that is one with the CT scan and one with the probe are then superimposed and the final plan is then accepted by the surgeon. This gives us an advantage of a double check at the time of surgery and more precision in what we are doing. This is the basic objective of a robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery. It is only after the surgeon accepts the final planning does the robot make the final cuts to the bone. The surgeon is any time able to change, stop or modify the cuts made by the robot if needed.

In the case of a non-image-based robotic device, the surgeon does the marking by the probe on the bone directly at the time of surgery losing the advantage of preplanning and double-checking which is there with image-based systems. So to summarise robotic knee replacement is a distinct advantage

- Less postoperative pain to the patient

- Less blood loss

- Precise bone cuts up to submillimetre accuracy leading to the perfect fit of the Implant



- Mirroring/Repetition of my best results



Joint Robo is the leading orthopaedic clinics in Navi Mumbai which offers Advanced Robotic Joint Replacement services such as Robotic Knee Replacement, Robotic Hip Replacement and with Fully Automated Arm and Artificial Intelligence Technology.

