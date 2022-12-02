Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery in Navi Mumbai By Joint Robo - Best Orthopaedic Hospital

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): Joint Robo's Robotic Knee replacement in Navi Mumbai with fully automatic arms and AI technology, successfully conducted orthopaedic surgery for patients who were not relieved by basic conservative management with medicines and physiotherapy. These patients who do not recover with conservative management are greatly benefited from a knee replacement and can go back to their normal day-to-day work within a span of 15 to 30 days, depending upon the age and level of the disease.

This early recovery was not seen before and has been a result of repeated efforts and progress made in the field of replacement. If you consider a replacement that was done 20 years ago, the patient's recovery period used to be at least two months. The patient was out of bed only after two or three days, but nowadays we make the patient stand and walk on the day of surgery. This is due to regular improvements in the field of replacement. The surgical technique for doing joint replacement has evolved to be minimally invasive. The implants used in this case are also developed to give maximum movement and have a longer life than earlier ones. The most advanced development in the field of replacement is the advent of robotics.

In the case of image-based robotic replacement, a CT scan of the lower limb is done. This CT scan is then loaded into the planning device, and the pre-planning of the surgery is done. Due to this, we get a complete picture of what we're going to do at the time of surgery. It's similar to performing a virtual surgery before this one. Having this preoperative planning in a 3D format is a boon and reduces the need for soft tissue release at the time of surgery. We then go on at the time of surgery and mark the bone again with the help of a probe, which is picked up by the optical tracking system of the robot. This is done to create a 3-D image using the probe. Both the 3-D images, one from the CT scan and one from the probe, are then superimposed, and the final plan is then accepted by the surgeon. This gives us the advantage of a double check at the time of surgery and more precision in what we are doing. This is the basic objective of a robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery. It is only after the surgeon accepts the final plan that the robot makes the final cuts to the bone. The surgeon is at any time able to change, stop, or modify the cuts made by the robot if needed.

In the case of a non-image-based robotic device, the surgeon does the marking with the probe on the bone directly at the time of surgery, losing the advantage of preplanning and double-checking that is available with image-based systems. So to summarize, robotic knee replacement is a distinct advantage.

- less postoperative pain for the patient,

- less blood loss



- Precise bone cuts up to submillimeter accuracy leading to the perfect fit of the implant.

- Mirroring or repetition of my best results

Dr Pramod Bhor, a master in his field, has been a pioneer in robotic joint replacement treatment for over 10 years. His expertise in robotic joint replacement surgery has helped him become one of the most sought-after orthopaedic surgeons in Navi Mumbai. Highly reputed for his treatments and high surgical standard of orthopaedic procedures, he has been successful in curing thousands of patients suffering from various disorders, like arthritis and joint pain, fractures and sprains, etc.

Please visit https://www.jointrobo.com/ for more information.

Phone: 9955997770 or 7045399388

Address: Medicity Hospital, Kharghar - Plot No - C/23, AumSai CHS, Next to -Kharghar Police Station, Facing Highway, Sector 7, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 410210

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

