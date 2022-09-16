Robotic physiotherapy device created by Oakridge Student wins gold at International Robotics Competition

Gachibowli (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days when you had to deal with the hassle of booking an appointment with a physiotherapist. Combining innovation and creativity, Riddhima Chukkapalli, a student of Oakridge International School, Gachibowli has brought laurels to the school by bagging the gold medal in International Youth Robotics Competition. She competed under the senior robot design category (solo). A student of Grade 9th, Riddhima built a physiotherapy robot- ARMsio.

The International Youth Robotics Competition is a coveted platform that encourages the creativity and analytical thinking of the next generation globally. Organized by International Youth Robot Association based in Seoul, South Korea, it facilitates an opportunity for students to showcase their innovative projects. The event saw students participating from over 10 countries like Thailand, Russia, Malaysia, among many others.

Influenced by her personal experience of finding just the right physiotherapist while incurring injuries during her dance practice, she developed an automated robot that helps in physiotherapy and other rehabilitation needs. In this ingenious invention, the robotic arm is strapped to the arm of a patient using a velcro strap, the robot then initiates movement in the patient's arm at regular intervals.



A medical aspirant and a Kuchipudi dancer, donning multiple hats, Riddhima shares, "The introductory Robotics classes in the school helped me build my interest in robotics. I combined this with my passion for medicine. Being a dancer, I always saw the need for the right physiotherapy help in case of any injury. I decided to solve the problem by combining both my interests. I am truly happy to have received the recognition for the same through the platform of the International Youth Robotics Competition."

Encouraging the creativity of the budding innovator, Principal Hema Chennupaty said, "We are immensely proud of Riddhima's achievement. It is indeed a feat to be celebrated! At Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, we make sure to hone the innovative spirit of our students. In this way, we create futuristic problem-solvers and effective decision-makers. Oakridgers observe real-life problems and solve them by implying creative methods."

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli is a part of Nord Anglia Education. Oakridge offers a coming-of-age curriculum and transformational pedagogy to budding minds. With the aim to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, the school has all the exceptional resources to aid the same. In order to revolutionize the facet of education by embarking upon novel avenues, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli is affiliated with both IB and CBSE boards.

