Rock Age Entertainment accelerates International Hip-Hop Artist Russ' first concert Mumbai

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/ATK): Rock Age Entertainment, a Mumbai-based events and artist management company, collaborates with Avrik Live, a live entertainment company, to co-produce the Mumbai leg for International Hip-Hop Artist Russ' first ever India Tour on October 28, 2022.

By organizing the 2-city event for Russ, Rock Age Entertainment has enabled one of India's biggest international artist concerts post-pandemic in Mumbai. 50 per cent of the tickets were sold out in the pre-sale just a few hours after the official announcement for the concert was made.

Rock Age Entertainment led by Bhavya Shah, Sohail Chowdhary and Aman Vijan, is one of the few independent Indian companies that closely work with Independent Artists; contributing humongously towards their growth. Before enabling this concert, they had successfully hosted Indian underground artist Divine's concert in Mumbai with a massive footfall of over 4000 and other artist shows like Jay Sean, KING, Claptone, and many more.



Commenting on this, Bhavya Shah- Founder, Rock Age Entertainment says, "We've worked with a lot of Independent artists in the span of 7 years on our quest to pave the way for them in the ever-growing music industry. I have personally been a huge FAN of Russ's music, so this show is extremely personal to me. I relate to Russ's music on a very deep level. The Journey is indeed everything. The Journey has been everything for Rock Age as well because we started the company with a vision to build a culture for the future, and it feels extremely great to see everything come together. Having the chance to work with an Independent International Artist such as Russ, is truly surreal and we cannot wait to see what he has in store for his Indian fans."

"It's about time, you all have been asking for live shows and it's finally happening. I'm super excited for this entire tour and also having the chance to visit India for the first time. It's going to be super special and monumental. Can't wait to see you all and perform.," adds International Hip-Hop Artist Russ.

Grab your tickets here: https://insider.in/go/russ-india-tour-2022

Founded in 2015 by Bhavya Shah, Sohail Chowdhary and Aman Vijan, Rock Age Entertainment is one of the few independent Indian companies that closely work with Independent Artists. Specialising in Hospitality Consultancy, Event Management, and Artist Management, the company has hand-crafted and consulted on a pallet of audio-visual experiences with a community-first approach. They flawlessly run multiple clubs and restaurants in Mumbai, executed events with scope and size ranging from music festivals, conferences, and corporate events. They have worked with multiple Independent artists like Sidhu Moosewala, Stephan Bodzin, Jass Manak, Jay Sean, Claptone, KING, etc.

