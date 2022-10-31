Rockin' KOREA launches the K-webtoon service platform "RK Toon" in India as its first global service country

Seoul [South Korea], October 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): "Rockin' KOREA Co., Ltd. (CEO: Hwashin Lee)", a global content production and planning company, will launch "RK Toon", a K-WEBTOON service platform of various genres centred on romance, on November 01, 2022.

Rockin' KOREA Co., Ltd has contributed greatly to the overseas promotion of Korean comics and webtoons by hosting Korean webtoon exhibitions online and offline, as well as metaverse webtoon exhibitions, in other countries, including India, China, and France. The company will begin the service of RK Toon, the K-webtoon service platform, targeting the Indian market with a population of 1.4 billion or more, with the support of the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) as a part of the project "2022 Building and Operating Overseas Cartoon Platform" as well as with the active cooperation of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The webtoon platform RK Toon will start K-webtoon services in Korean, English, and Hindi. Over 600 cartoon IPs owned by Rockin' KOREA, including those of more than 150 cartoonists, will be serviced sequentially. The cartoons include those of legendary Korean cartoonists, such as SooYeon Won, KyungOk Kang, and Na Yeri, as well as up-and-coming cartoonists who are gaining popularity at home and abroad, such as Jimmy, LUDA LEE, and WooGang. The webtoon platform, which will be open for service in November, is scheduled to be introduced in India, which is also known as the land of Bollywood, where the film industry has flourished first, and making dramas or movies with these IPs is also expected in the future.



Rockin' KOREA said, "RK Toon is a place for cultural exchange between Korea and India, and it will also provide an opportunity to create a fandom and debut as a cartoonist as it will play a role of community space within the platform as a place for cultural exchange between Korea and India." "Furthermore, in line with the global era through K-Webtoon, the platform will be reborn as a global webtoon service platform in the future, not only in India," the company added.

RK Toon

- Link - rktoon.kr / rktoon.net

- Service starts on November 01, 2022. (KST)

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

