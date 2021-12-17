Rocking Deals associates with Harman to offer the Brand's unboxed inventory JBL Professional Series to customers

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rocking Deals, the world's leading excess inventory brand, has associated with Harman to liquidate their unboxed inventory professional series across the numerous Rocking Deals stores in the country.

The brand's best-selling products such as its speakers, headphones, etc. will now be up for grabs for Rocking Deals customers, at the most lucrative prices. Available at all 40 plus outlets, the products also come with a brand warranty of three months.

Rocking Deals services to a growing number of categories, comprising electronics such as speakers, mobile accessories, and computer accessories, as well as home appliances ranging from kitchen to big home appliances such as coolers and heaters.

It also has fantastic deals on cosmetics and sports equipment. The brand is now India's most authentic one-stop solution for all unboxed, returns excess inventory, and refurbished inventory. With a never seen before concept, that makes all branded products available for one and all, it has revolutionised shopping for millions of customers worldwide, with the most exclusive prices for the best-branded goods.

Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder and CEO of Rocking Deals states that, "As we continue to expand, we have cemented our position as the world's leading excess inventory brand. We are more committed than ever to bring the most 'Rocking Deals' to our countless customers, for whom we remain the one-stop destination for purchasing branded goods at the most competitive prices in the market. We add yet another feather to our cap, through our association with Harman, a premium audio and infotainment brand. In just five years of our presence, we have sold millions of global brands at amazing, discounted rates, and we are confident that this prestigious partnership is yet another step in the right direction."

Rocking Deals, with a mission of empowering individuals to develop stronger companies, provides world-class verification on verified items at very competitive rates. The brand is today the world's biggest excess inventory brand, with a strong presence across every corner of the country, and has sold over 20 million items across the globe.



Founded in 2005 by Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder and CEO. Rocking Deals is the world's largest marketplace in the category of open box and excess inventory items. With a comprehensive quality-check procedure, experienced product expertise, and unrivaled customer care, Rocking Deal is fast becoming the safest and most trustworthy destination to buy certified refurbished items offering goods at deep discounts, providing the customer with purchasing power.

Rocking Deals pioneered the concept of Seconds and has sold over 20 million pieces in the form of unboxed, excess inventory, and pre-owned items from more than 18 primary categories and well-known brands to end-users across 27 countries. The company is present across the length and breadth of India including the remote hinterlands.

Rocking Deals also provides a B2B distribution channel that facilitates urban and rural consumers by offering amazing discounted deals and after-sales support for online and offline sourced products. Apart from eCommerce (online) and offline stores, Rocking Deals emphasizes its distribution network, franchise model, and refurbishment capacity.

The Revenue model comprises self-owned stores (30%), franchises (10%), B2B model (40%), and E-commerce (20%). Rocking deals is planning to launch 200 stores in a span of the next five years while gearing to launch their e-waste management system by FY 22-23 Q1 and launch their home appliance renting facility in FY 21-22 Q4.

In the past 5 years, Rocking Deals have sold more than 1 million products of major global brands. We follow effective waste management methods to reduce carbon footprints.

