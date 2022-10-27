Rockstar Social shares robust expansion plans; determined to generate employment opportunities across Tier II markets

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/SRV): Leading digital marketing agency Rockstar Social has completed its one-year milestone for its Nagpur branch. With a vision to generate employment opportunities for aspirants, Rockstar Social is now focusing on the long-term goal to hire and train people for its upcoming branches. Founded by sibling duo Sahil Shrivastava and Soumya Patel, Rockstar Social's Nagpur team consists of 30+ members currently and is growing exponentially.

Highlighting the untapped potential in the digital marketing sector, Sahil Shrivastava, Founder of Rockstar Social said, "Digitization has reached its peak and has become the key to sustenance for varied sectors and organizations. As suggested by recent a Goldman Sachs report, the Indian digital marketing industry is expected to be worth $160 billion by 2025. Keeping in mind the tremendous growth and extreme potential that the sector withholds, we are focusing on expanding our team across Tier II markets by providing people the chance to be a part of the digital revolution. We focus on providing them with the right skill sets as well as job opportunities."

A one-stop shop for integrated digital marketing solutions, Rockstar Social is all set to expand its horizons with a new branch in Indore. The upcoming branch will be inaugurated on 1st November 2022 at 2nd Floor, Apollo Premier, Vijay Nagar Square, Indore.

Highlighting the brand's long-term vision, Sahil Shrivastava added, "The digital boom and increased internet access have turned non-metros into promising markets for hiring. We are a Mumbai-based company with offices in Bangalore and Nagpur. Our upcoming branch in Indore is aligned with our long-term vision to generate employment opportunities in Tier II markets and provide aspirational and young talent pool a chance to kick-start their careers in the digital marketing space."

With the help of virtual tech, Rockstar Social can serve clients in metro cities and around the world from Nagpur without compromising quality. Rockstar Social is dedicated to building brands with firm foundations and an avant-garde approach.



Sharing her thoughts on Rockstar Social's new venture in Indore, Soumya Patel, Chief People Officer & Cofounder said, "There is a lack of opportunities in Tier II cities of India due to which young professionals have to move to metro cities. We at Rockstar Social train young professionals in Digital Marketing and hire them full-time under our Internship 2 Hire (I2H) programme. I started working with the very interesting team Sahil was building at the start of the pandemic and we were able to put our HR skills to get together a team that works with the flow rather than the force from tier 2 cities of India."

The current team at Rockstar Social consists of a talented pool of key members - Ishant Nighot, Team Lead DME, Rathin Das, Team Lead Operations and Akanksha Jain, Design Lead.

A graduate from USC, Sahil Shrivastava quit his well-paid job in the US and initiated Rockstar Social in 2017. Joined by his sibling Soumya Patel, the duo is optimistic about their goal and is constantly thriving to pave their way to success.

To know more, please visit - https://rockstarsocial.in/

