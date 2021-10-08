Room to Read India ensures no girl is left behind once the schools reopen

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Room to Read India runs a nationwide campaign called #Harkadambetikesang: Leadership ki Tarang 2021 - An influential, two-week campaign in solidarity with girl students across the country and in light of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October '21.

Phase I of the campaign was implemented in July earlier this year, and phase II began on 28th September '21 and will continue till 12th October '21 across 6 Indian States.

A series of online and offline activities are implemented in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.

Further, Room to Read India plans to do a Podcast Series called "Hausle Ki Dagar" narrating stories of girls and women who have stood in these times of adversities and despite the several challenges, especially last year, have made considerable efforts and demonstrated Leadership in various ways to create hope for themselves as well as their peers and community.

Despite the constraints and challenges, adolescent girls have continued to maintain learning rhythms, have demonstrated focused attention towards digital learning and online safety, and negotiated vital life decisions on education, health and relationships and in several other ways. They have shown Leadership in their own lives, for their families, as well as their communities.

On the occasion of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October '21, Room to Read will organize a Webinar with national and international participants. As governments prepare for reopening educational institutions, focus adolescent girls will need additional support and commitment.

The webinar's objective will be to identify the issues at heart and outline possible actions as a first step. Room to Read is actively working to strengthen girls' education and works together in multiple directions - at the level of community & family, governments, supporters, civil society, schools, teacher training, and the girls themselves. The webinar will bring everyone together to identify the actions needed to link the girls back to school and ensure they have successfully caught on.

This 120-minute webinar will be scheduled on zoom platform with the Ministry of Education officials, education practitioners, and other interested partners, like-minded organizations, and stakeholders together to discuss

Curriculum and Pedagogy in a Post COVID World - Identifying aspects for teacher education and preparedness to reach out to girl students especially and make education a gender transformative space

Highlighting Learnings and Gains from the pandemic for girls' education: especially relevant from a life skills perspective

Ensuring Teaching and Learning approaches are able to take on from digital and blended learning solutions designed during COVID induced school lockdowns



Policy Level changes and priorities by Civil society

Room To Read's approach and strategy to ensure this

"I urge you all to join us in strengthening our commitment to girls' education. Let's make sure that our girl leaders be appreciated and applauded for their leadership efforts. Through our collective effort, let us ensure that no girl should have to discontinue education, and they are able to pursue learning from their homes till schools are safe to open. Let us join hands and stand together not just to make this campaign a huge success but also celebrate the small drops or large waves of Leadership by adolescent girls' through #Harkadambetikesang: Leadership Ki Tarang 2021," said Poornima Garg, Deputy Country Director, Room to Read India.

RtR has already reached out to 15k girls across India and expects a higher reach through the #Harkadambetikesang campaign; despite the many hurdles plaguing distance and online learning, adolescent girls have recognized and understand their strengths and talents and contribute positively to their surroundings. Girls have demonstrated critical thinking and displayed the ability to complete tasks, chores, or assignments successfully, even amid challenges and obstacles. The campaign will attempt to bring forth such stories of Leadership and hope by adolescent girls and their caregivers.

Room to Read India was established in 2003 and presently has programs in 9 states- Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Our Literacy Program has been implemented in 15642 government schools, training 25,741 teachers trained in library management and reading activities. Over the same period, our Girls' Education & Gender Equality Program has benefitted over 71,626 girls. Till date, we have benefitted 4.7 million children, distributed ten crores of age-appropriate storybooks, and set up more than 10,000 libraries in government schools.

Room to Read is a global organization transforming the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, our innovative model focuses on deep, systemic transformation within schools during two time periods that are most critical in a child's schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for girls' education.

We work in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations, and governments to develop literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children and ensure girls can complete secondary school with the skills necessary to negotiate key life decisions. By focusing on the quality of education provided within the communities and ensuring these outcomes are measured, we have created a model that can be replicated, localized and sustained by governments. With its, global headquarters in San Francisco, Room to Read has benefited 23 million children across over 30,000 communities in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Grenada, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Vietnam, and Zambia.

