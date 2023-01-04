Ropeway Operations Resume at Gangtok, was Shut for Scheduled Annual Maintenance: Damodar Ropeways

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Normal ropeway operations resumed at Gangtok on the 11th of December for half of the day and became fully operational from the 16th of December, Damodar Ropeway said in its release today. It was shut down for 16 days for scheduled annual maintenance from the 25th of November to the 15th of December, 2022, with a few trial runs.

Since the reopening, the response of the public has been overwhelming, and the ropeway has been operating at its peak capacity. The ropeway provides an easy connection between two parts of the city and offers a panoramic view of the Himalayan vista. It is used both by the local population and tourists.

Gangtok Ropeway starts from Deorali Bazar in the city's heart and goes to Sikkim Legislative Assembly. It was erected in 2003 by India's leading company in the field, Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited. The company also undertakes its operations and maintenance.



Gangtok is one of the most visited tourist destinations in India. It is known for its magnificent Himalayan views, mesmerising flora & fauna, gurgling mountainous rivers and local culture. The city's major attractions include the Tibetan Buddhist centre, which attracts monks from far and wide.

Says Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director of Damodar Ropeways & Infra Limited, "Our company has been at the forefront in implementing the latest innovations and technologies to make ropeway journeys safe and more enjoyable. The company conducts daily, weekly, monthly and annual maintenance activities. Every part undergoes periodic maintenance at designated intervals to ensure they are structurally safe and sound."

Ropeway ensures that your journey is as beautiful as the destination and is a tourist attraction itself. Besides being among the safest modes of transportation, ropeways are also eco-friendly and cost-effective. Damodar Ropeways had recently achieved a significant milestone in its operations and carried 1.85 lakh passengers at four major sites in 10 days during the Navratri celebrations. These sites include Vaishno Devi, Maihar Devi, Dongargarh and Dewas. The other passenger ropeway operations of the company include Hirakud, Guwahati, Chitrakoot, Jammu, Pushkar, Digha, Science City, and Naina Devi. Besides, the company is also managing industrial ropeways in India and abroad.

