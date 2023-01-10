Rosmerta to showcase road safety digital solutions, services and products at Auto Expo

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Rosmerta, in association with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is all set to host the most promising awareness initiative on road safety under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha.

As a market leader in mobility solutions, Rosmerta pioneers innovation-led products and solutions for the automobile segment, focusing on regulatory compliances and enforcement of proactive vehicle and rider safety, said the company statement.

While the company revolutionized vehicle identity with standardized High-Security Number Plates, it also contributes immensely to Intelligent Transport Management System with vehicle tracking devices, Speed limiting devices, IoT/ M2M connectivity solutions and GPS tracking applications for efficient vehicle tracking, vehicle health monitoring and on-road compliance.

Karn Nagpal, president, Rosmerta Technologies Pvt Ltd said, "In our pursuit to build a compliant ecosystem for road safety, Rosmerta is committed to pursue initiatives to develop innovative mobility solutions empowering the stakeholders and government programs to foster social harmony and economic growth. We are delighted to be part of Surakshit Safar, a promising initiative by SIAM and MoRTH to showcase our technical capabilities through our digital solutions, services and products."

Rosmerta said it plays a pivotal role in eGovernance solutions with Smart card technology for driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates, enabling the digital transformation of rider and vehicle identity assets. The company's in-house technical capabilities to design, manufacture and provide end-to-end digital solutions for the automotive industry benchmarks the evolution of Automated Testing Stations, Automated Driving Testing Tracks (ADTT), Vehicle recycling centre (RVSF) and repair and maintenance services.

Rosmerta said it is pleased to be part of Surakshit Safar, a promising initiative in association with SIAM.

Rosmerta is committed towards the MoRTH goal of reducing road accidents by 50 per cent in the next 10 years. Through our product and services, we are aiming to educate and spread awareness at the grassroot level about road safety measures across the nation, the statement said.

Keeping in spirit with the MoRTH's Road Safety Week, and in association with SIAM, Rosmerta is

set to host its audiences with engaging workshops which will enable them to test their driving

skills and learn about road safety and security standards. The pavilion is spread across 35,000

square feet with the objective of engaging the audience effectively. (ANI)