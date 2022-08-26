Round-the-Clock International Medicine Courier Services by MedsCourier for Indians living abroad

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Logistics provider UBT Pro has launched an international medicine courier service under the name of MedsCourier. To avail the medicine delivery service, customers need to visit MedsCourier website and request a pickup by filling a short form.

MedsCourier is an international medicine courier services company that provides top-notch services in medicine delivery across the globe including USA, Canada, Germany, UAE, Singapore, Australia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, etc. MedsCourier provides PAN India pickup services from Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, etc.

The customers need to provide valid doctor prescriptions for sending medicines overseas to their family/ friends through MedsCourier's door-to-door express medicine courier service, the company said in the release.

MedsCourier's services have been operational even amid the lockdown with its teams working round-the-clock to ensure priority clearance and delivery of essential commodities like medicines, the company said.

MedsCourier is known for its highly effective and fast-paced international deliveries that come at the most economical costs and a superlative customer experience. MedsCourier can ship prescription drugs, inhalers, ointments, eye drops, ear drops, and capsules.

There are lots of obstacles one might face when sending international medicine couriers. To address that, MedsCourier provides guidance by its documentation experts who assist the customers with all kinds of questions and queries customers might have. They help in preparing the documents for international medicine couriers as well as provide easy customs support in India and the final destination.

The services can be booked from any part of the world and the deliveries are through branded networks with a live tracking facility.



"We have shipped over 6,000 shipments carrying essential supplies since the nationwide lockdown began and have been extending all possible support to people who wants to send medicines to relatives living abroad, and the pharma companies," said, Gurpreet Singh, CMO, UBT Pro.

MedsCourier has been driving positive reviews from the customers since the inception of the services:

Rohan Arora: "Ordered prescription medicines from India through MedsCourier and it took just 5 days to reach from New Delhi to Cambridge, Ontario. The customer care was helpful in letting me know where my package was and when it was possibly supposed to reach. Definitely recommended and using this company for all my future shipments."

Akash Verma: "Awesome job done by MedsCourier team. Medicines were delivered to USA in just 7 days. They took care of purchasing the medicines too. Their team is prompt in answering queries and service is also quite prompt, for me they were able to ship the medicines within 2 days which included purchasing them too. Support team is also very responsive and for most queries responded within few minutes."

Janardan Joshi: "I had to deliver some medicines to my father currently living in Qatar. There weren't much services available and the most efficient and trustworthy was this. It was a smooth process and I didn't have to do much worrying over my parcel. Great service."



Ajit Sahasrabudhe: "Thank you very much for your wonderful service. My parcel has reached Melbourne in safe and sound condition in flat seven days from the time of labelling. The entire process from procuring medicines, packing, to delivery was super smooth without any hassles. Thank you team UBT for your service. It was worth the money I paid. My sister in Australia says 'best delivery ever'."

Sharon Jane: "Extremely quick delivery of medicines from India to Canada. Very professional interaction with UBT team. Dispatched the medicines immediately and received it in 4 days. Thanks for the prompt service."

