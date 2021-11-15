Rousing and 'Blooming' Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Marketcity Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festive season 2021 was celebrated with much vibrancy and a stupefying response from Punekars. The mall was decked up with the latest decor-themed the 'Blooming Diwali' and to add to it, the festive fervour was amped up with the best deals on ethnic fashion, jewellery, electronics, home decor and more brands. What made the shopping spree more joyous and wholesome was the condition of assured rewards on every shopping, under the mega campaign 'World of Festive Rewards'.

The celebratory mood at the mall was brightened with visit of Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The starlets enjoyed the latest movie releases at PVR, Phoenix Marketcity Pune.

The centre piece that upheld the Diwali vibes was the decor-themed 'Blooming Diwali'. The multiple installations such as 'La Petale Grandiose' a life size, translucent set of lit petals flanked the entrance. 'Lotuses in Mosaic'- a set-up of mirrored dragonflies in coloured mosaic surrounded by lit lotuses. 'The Resting Conch' - a gold embellished set with popping lotuses all around. The decor was thematic and representational of the Diwali essence and added multi-folds to the festivities.

'World of Festive Rewards' (WOFR) - shop for Rs. 5k or more and stand chance to win gifts* worth up to Rs. 5 million. One needs to simply shop for the said amount or more, fill in the lucky draw coupons and add to the dropbox. Multiple entries per customer is allowed based on the bill value; a 10k bill would get two lucky draw entries, a 15k bill would get three entries and so on.

WOFR is a three month long stretch and will be on till 9th January 2022.



With the launch of the Phoenix Nhance App, now earn reward points with every bill that you scan, members can reserve parking slots to avoid hassles, shop hands free, contactless dining, book a table and so much more. Getting the app is made easy, just give a missed call on 7877856565 to receive the download link.

Phoenix Marketcity Pune was abuzz with festive vibes, adorned in vibrant decor. And yet, the management ensured all the social distancing and COVID safety norms were followed to every extent.

For further information, please contact: Phoenix Marketcity - 020 66890085

Check out www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune, www.instagram.com/phoenixmctypune.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

