Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents Somoyer Smritimala (Memories of Time)

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films released its latest short film titled 'Somoyer Smritimala' (Memories of Time) today. Directed by Goutam Ghose, the 35-minute film captures the sense of uncertainty and discomfort brought on by the lockdown, through the perspective of a couple living in the heart of Kolkata - Kabir Basu (played by Suman Mukhopadhyay), a writer in his late 40s, and his wife Sumita (played by Gargee Roy Chowdhury), a teacher.

'Somoyer Smritimala' is a poignant film set during the initial phase of the pandemic'; '25th March 2020 - Nationwide Lockdown', says a frame early in the film. The film begins with Kabir and Sumita's quest for fresh air and sanity as they set out on a road trip to the countryside. Through the course of their journey, the film travels back and forth in time, capturing the challenges brought on by the pandemic. From virtual classrooms and eerie hospitals to mental health concerns and the woes of migrant workers, the short film throws light on the unprecedented consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak in a nuanced manner.

Speaking about the short film, filmmaker Goutam Ghose said, "It is virtually impossible to capture the emotions experienced during the pandemic in 35 minutes. Somoyer Smritimala is an attempt to portray, through the lens of a couple living in Kolkata, how the world around us changed during the pandemic. It explores how the pandemic impacted relationships and the human psyche in mysterious ways. I think the film will strongly resonate with the audience of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films."

Actor Suman Mukhopadhyay shared, "The Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform is popular for the intriguing stories it brings to the viewers. Somoyer Smritimala is unique in how it unveils the adversities brought on by the pandemic and consequent lockdowns. My character, Kabir Basu, likes to read and write about socio-political matters. It's his creative pursuits and the everyday moments with his wife that he finds peace in while navigating the challenges through the lockdowns. It's been a privilege to work with Goutam Ghose and be a part of this film."

Actor Gargee Roy Chowdhury added, "My character, Sumita, who is a teacher, struggles to cope with the isolation brought on by the pandemic. I think a lot of viewers will relate to that. But in the end, she finds comfort in nature. It was surreal revisiting the memories of the pandemic and portraying the hard times that we have all been through. The short film is led by two of the most iconic names in filmmaking - Goutam Ghose and Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The experience has been nothing short of memorable."

Somoyer Smritimala will premier exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select's Large Short Films YouTube Channel, a platform to watch the most original and inspiring short films featuring some of the finest actors and directors in India.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_T9uJzhlio



Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has become 'the' destination for Indian short films where viewers can experience the taste of great films. The platform has collaborated with successful storytellers from Bollywood who truly stand for originality and creativity. Large Short Films has evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring and established directors alike to bring world class storytelling to curious and deciphering audiences.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has released some of the most prodigious and award-winning short films with renowned artists and directors from the industry which truly reflects originality, imagination and perfection. Ahalya, Chutney, Devi and Anukul are just some of the phenomenal films that have been released on this platform. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films as a platform for original short films has been the pioneer in popularizing this genre of filmmaking.

