Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents 'The Broken Table'

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films released its latest short film titled The Broken Table, a Film Ninja Company production starring actors par excellence Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal. Produced and directed by Chintan Sarda, who also directed the captivating short film Shunyata featuring Jackie Shroff, the 24-minute film juxtaposes a day in the lives of Giridhar or Giri, a 60-something Alzheimer's patient (played by Shah), and Deepti, an aspiring psychologist (played by Dugal). During the course of the film, Deepti, who's charged with looking after Giri for a day, as his family is away for a wedding, ends up remembering a thing or two about herself.

The plot of The Broken Table carefully unveils its characters. Giri is a retired divorce lawyer who devotedly loves his wise, "ass-kicker" wife of 41 years; Deepti is pursuing her MA in Psychology and is married to a man who she describes as good, but a bit too practical and controlling at times. Through the course of the day, their interplay ends up being a roller coaster ride that fundamentally questions Deepti's beliefs.

Talking about the short film, actor Naseeruddin Shah said, "The Broken Table is a poignant short story that represents how love means nothing without acceptance. The storyline is thought-provoking and the fact that we were able to deliver a meaningful message in 24 minutes is commendable - I think that's the beauty of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Giridhar and working with Rasika once again."

Actor Rasika Dugal added, "The Broken Table is a simple yet surprising tale that gives my character, Deepti, a new perspective on the beauty of self-love and acceptance. It was an absolute honor to share screen space with Naseer Sahab again. There is always so much to learn from him. His unstinting passion and commitment to the work never ceases to amaze me.

This is my fourth film with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and am so happy that this continues to be a thriving space for interesting short-form content to reach a wide audience."



Producer and director Chintan Sarda said, "The Broken Table is a meaningful short story of love and acceptance that I think a lot of people will relate to. It's an honour to be associated with Royal Select Barrel Large Short Films and to be able to have this platform to tell stories that make can people stop and think for a bit. It's undoubtedly one of the most coveted platforms for short films featuring Indian talent. We've seen some widely popular short films from Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films in the past. Here's hoping that the audience will love The Broken Table too."

The Broken Table will premier exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select's Large Short Films YouTube Channel, a platform to watch the most original and inspiring short films featuring some of the finest actors and directors in India.

