RoziHub: A Revolutionary Marketplace Platform For Professionals And MSMEs

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): New Delhi-Headquartered with a strong base in Mumbai and other cities of India, acclaimed IT and e-commerce platform, RoziHub empowers professionals, certified skilled workers, and MSMEs worldwide with work opportunities, business development and compliance support, and co-working Bizcentres infrastructure on one single platform. As the first and only platform in Asia serving 3-in-one services under one platform, RoziHub strives to become the one-stop solution with the provision of world-class infrastructure and services for generating work opportunities in the most hassle-free way.

In the present-day culture of business expansion, hiring the services of the best professionals and service providers without hassles make an integral step to achieve inevitable success. Be it niche expertise or the necessity to analyze an outside perception to enlighten oneself, millions of businesses would save time and money, as well as enhance professionalism and competitiveness by trusting the services of new-generation IT marketplace such as RoziHub.

Rozihub.in is an online platform that aids professionals, businesses, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs by helping them find the right person for the right job. Through the consistent efforts of its team of highly skilled IT experts, it is a one-stop destination to locate world-class online services such as taxation, audit & accounts, communication, financial services, and legal services amongst others to ease business development and compliances.

"RoziHub platform has been developed with a global vision and with a mantra to provide a one stop business infrastructure to majority of professionals and MSMEs including skilled workers" said Umar Siddiqui, Founder and CEO of RoziHub LLP, a group entity of GlobalPact International Holdings, a multinational diversified business group.

RoziHub strenuously works towards promoting its mantra of 3Es, i.e., employment, entrepreneurship, and empowerment. Its professional and skilled service providers are fully verified, with a simple process for any replacements and a structured platform to reach large providers and users for creating new income streams.



RoziHub has become a ultimate hotspot for MSME's with a competitive advantage in services & matters related to administration, operations, networking, secretarial, branding, infrastructure & logistics at the most economical price. The corporate and business compliance service provider also has a virtual office with training and workshops providing flexibility to work and train budding entrepreneurs.

The Bizcentres at RoziHub serves as a corporate hub and smart coworking centres for all MSMEs, professionals, and highly skilled workers. They provide advertising, secretarial services, and infrastructure for smooth business operations for every professional and MSME.

Shortly, RoziHub plans to pursue a PAN India collaboration with NSDC centres, regional & zonal partners, developers, realtors, hotels, lounges, and restaurants in all the above sectors and segments, aiming to implement a rapid growth strategy and to seize any opportunities that arise in the near future.

RoziHub promoters have a national and global expansion plans in near future. With the current presence in Mumbai MMR and Delhi NCR region, it will be expanded to other metro cities, state capitals and tier 2 and 3 cities of India. Discussions are going on for Global expansion in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, ASEAN REGION, UK, Central Asia, Greece, Sudan, South Africa, USA, and South American countries.

As a leading marketplace to find professionals, RoziHub promotes its clients to register themselves through a simple process for free as well at an affordable fee. As soon as the RoziHub compliance department completes the due diligence and verification, the professional details and profile of the client go live on the website. RoziHub clients can also upgrade their profile to premium for a nominal fee. Once the profile goes live, they can pick from a range of monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription packages, and can work with the platform on a revenue-sharing basis. For more information, please glance www.rozihub.in and for collaboration and partnerships, reach out to RoziHub at project@rozihub.in or admin@rozihub.in.

